Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split

"I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Friday, April 3, 2020 - 09:49

Kendall Jenner has opened up about how Kourtney Kardashian’s mental health has been affected by her split from Scott Disick.

Just last week, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed Kourtney initiating a physical confrontation with Kim. In a preview for an upcoming episode, the gang can be seen discussing Kourt’s current frame of mind.

In a conversation with Khloe, Kendall said: “I don’t think she is extremely self-aware. She can’t sit back and be like, ‘Alright, I was wrong,’ or like, ‘All right, f*ck, I f*cked up.’ She can’t do that.”

Referring to her 2017 split from Scott Disick, the model claimed that their break-up had more of an impact on her than most people realise.

“I know how this happened,” she said. “Honestly, I think starting with their breakup...I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f*cked her. And I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Scott himself told the cameras: “A lot of people feel like she’s being rude, but I know she means well and you’ve just got to see that through her, and it’s kind of hard sometimes. 

Kendall Jenner Has a Theory About Kourtney's Current Funk | KUWTK | E!

He added: “But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn’t always come out that way.”

Kourtney and Scott called time on their romance in 2017, after eleven years together. Scott is currently in a long-term relationship with Sofia Richie, while Kourtney is thought to be single.

