Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama

They split back in May after a year-long relationship

Monday, December 2, 2019 - 09:46

Kendall Jenner is reportedly doing her best to win back ex Ben Simmons after he’s supposedly been getting flirty with presenter Maya Jama.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called time on their romance back in May after a year-long relationship, with sources now indicating that the model isn’t ready to see him move on with anyone else.

Getty

According to The Sun: “Maya has not long been single, so she and Ben are taking time to get to know each other and see if there’s a real spark. But Kendall coming back on the scene could derail any blossoming romance.

The insider added that Kendall has been Facetiming her ex a lot lately: “Ben’s interest in Maya may have left Kendall questioning whether she can bear to see him with anyone else.”

Getty

Fans first predicted that Maya and Ben might be dating after he left a flirty emoji on one of her Instagram uploads. Maya was later pictured sitting courtside with friends during one of his NBA games.

Still, the presenter recently told Jonathan Ross that she’s happily single after her split from Stormzy: “'I'm not on the hunt. I'm not on any apps, basically. No, I'm not prowling. I'm just living my life. [I've just bought my first house] it's really exciting.”

Getty

In a previous interview with the Evening Standard, she joked: “I’m scared to date. I haven’t been single in so long, how the f*** do you flirt any more?! I live on my own now. Solo b***h.”

Maybe not so solo anymore? 

