Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid

Kendall Jenner could be ‘playing with fire’ by dating Anwar Hadid as friends fear a messy end to whatever level of romance they have could drive a wedge between the Kardashians star and Anwar’s sisters.

Kendall has a long standing friendship with fellow reality-star-turned-models Bella and Gigi - and some are concerned the fact the 22-year-old is now dating their 18-year-old brother could cause complications.

Fans were surprised to see Kendall kissing Anwar earlier this month - and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also been romantically linked to basketballer Ben Simmons.

According to HollywoodLife, Kendall is keeping things casual with both boys and has made it clear she is not looking for a serious relationship.

“She’s super into Ben right now, she thinks he’s really hot, and he always makes her laugh, but then she also really digs Anwar, who she’s known for years through Gigi and Bella,” a source told the news site.

“Ben and Anwar both know that Kendall only wants a casual relationship, and to just have fun right now, so it’s not like she’s being duplicitous or hiding anything,” the source added.

However, others are worried Anwar might fall for Kendall - and then have his heart broken.

“It’s a much more complicated situation with Anwar though, and Kendall needs to be careful—Anwar is only 18, and he’s always had this mega crush on Kendall, so there’s a danger of him really falling in love and getting his heart broken,” the source suggests.

“If that happens it could cause some serious problems between her, Bella and Gigi. Kendall is playing with fire by dating Anwar, but she doesn’t care,” they added.

