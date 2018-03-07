Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalised Before Attending The Oscars After-Party

The 22-year-old model experienced an allergic reaction to a vitamin drip.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 10:43

Kendall Jenner might've looked like the definition of perfection at the Oscars but reports have now come to light claiming that she had been hospitalised just hours before hitting the red-carpet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star apparently experienced a negative side-effect to a vitamin drip, and checked herself into Cedars-Sinai's emergency room in Los Angeles to run through some medical tests.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

Doctors soon realised that she was having an "allergic reaction" to the IV drip and quickly restored her to full health: "She bounced back quickly and was able to go to the Vanity Fair party without any issues," an insider confirmed to E!

The 22-year-old had only booked herself in for the drip in the first place in an effort to boost her "energy levels and overall wellness" before attending the event. 

Getty

"She has been feeling very run down and tired lately. She was taking a vitamin drip to help with her energy and overall health," the insider said. "She had a bad reaction and knew right away something was wrong and that she needed to go to Cedars. They treated her and she was released quickly."

Kendall isn't the only celeb who regularly hooks herself up to an IV drip to boost her health, with Madonna, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and even Kim Kardashian all being fans of the intravenous procedure. 

Each to their own. 

