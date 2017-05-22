Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

Can someone give Kendall Jenner a quick call and see if she's ok? Just because she hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (also known as the fanciest place ON EARTH) in a pair of jean shorts over the weekend. 

Granted she looked great, as always, but it does make us wonder....why.

Getty
Just why?

Luckily we have several theories as to why Kenny chose jorts and a fancy top for her look on the Fashion For Relief party red carpet, none of which are probably particularly accurate. But here they are nonetheless:

1. Her suitcase got lost on the way over to France

We've all been there: you get to your holiday destination and your suitcase has decided to go off on a jolly to Bora Bora without you and until the airline track it down you're stuck with the extra pair of knickers in your hand luggage and the strange crochet kaftan you found in the hotel giftshop. 

2. She got a lift to the party on a motorbike

Have you ever attempted to ride a motorbike in a skirt? Let us tell you it's the stuff of pure knicker-flashing nightmares, so it makes sense to wear something underneath that you can tuck your skirt up into so it doesn't get caught in the wheels. 

3. She's literally run out of any other option to make a statement

As a professional wearer of fabric, Kendall's worn a LOT of clothes in her time and perhaps wearing jorts were literally the only option left to turn a few heads. What a world we live in. 

Now why not check out ALL the best looks from Cannes including some major red carpet looks from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kristen Stewart and loads more...?

Cannes Fim Festival 2017 | Best Dressed

  • Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid working the lingerie meets occasion-wear trend.
    Getty
    1 of 23
  • Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman in the most romantic Rodarte.
    Getty
    2 of 23
  • Elizabeth Olsen in the prettiest of pinks.
    Getty
    3 of 23
  • Kendall Jenner vamps it up for the Vanity Fair party.
    Getty
    4 of 23
  • Bella Hadid having a moment in Dior.
    Getty
    5 of 23
  • Rihanna at the Chopard party.
    Getty
    6 of 23
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking dreamy af in this sweeping gown.
    Getty
    7 of 23
  • Is that a wedding dress? Either way we're loving it, Bella.
    Getty
    8 of 23
  • A lesson in how to Rihanna up your red carpet frock.
    Getty
    9 of 23
  • Kristen Stewart mixing it up in this bodycon skirt and crop top.
    Getty
    10 of 23
  • The flounciest flamenco dress for Emily Ratajkowski.
    Getty
    11 of 23
  • A pop of bright blue for Hailey Baldwin.
    Getty
    12 of 23
  • Emily Ratajkowski having a casual leg bomb.
    Getty
    13 of 23
  • Winnie Harlow in the princess dress of dreams.
    Getty
    14 of 23
  • Ballerina vibes for Lily Donaldson.
    Getty
    15 of 23
  • A vampy look for Cara Delevingne.
    Getty
    16 of 23
  • Julianne Moore bringing out the feathers.
    Getty
    17 of 23
  • Ballerina styling with a rocker edge for Elisabeth Moss.
    Getty
    18 of 23
  • No clue how Kendall manages to go for a wee with this mighty train.
    Getty
    19 of 23
  • Heidi Klum in a pretty lace mini dress.
    Getty
    20 of 23
  • Lottie Moss trying and nailing the sheer dress trend.
    Getty
    21 of 23
  • Sara Sampaio bringing some gothic glam to the carpet.
    Getty
    22 of 23
  • Kendall....are those JORTS?
    Getty
    23 of 23

