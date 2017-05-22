Kendall Jenner Wore Jorts On The Red Carpet At Cannes

Can someone give Kendall Jenner a quick call and see if she's ok? Just because she hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (also known as the fanciest place ON EARTH) in a pair of jean shorts over the weekend.

Granted she looked great, as always, but it does make us wonder....why.

Getty

Just why?

Luckily we have several theories as to why Kenny chose jorts and a fancy top for her look on the Fashion For Relief party red carpet, none of which are probably particularly accurate. But here they are nonetheless:

1. Her suitcase got lost on the way over to France

We've all been there: you get to your holiday destination and your suitcase has decided to go off on a jolly to Bora Bora without you and until the airline track it down you're stuck with the extra pair of knickers in your hand luggage and the strange crochet kaftan you found in the hotel giftshop.

2. She got a lift to the party on a motorbike

Have you ever attempted to ride a motorbike in a skirt? Let us tell you it's the stuff of pure knicker-flashing nightmares, so it makes sense to wear something underneath that you can tuck your skirt up into so it doesn't get caught in the wheels.

3. She's literally run out of any other option to make a statement

As a professional wearer of fabric, Kendall's worn a LOT of clothes in her time and perhaps wearing jorts were literally the only option left to turn a few heads. What a world we live in.

Now why not check out ALL the best looks from Cannes including some major red carpet looks from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kristen Stewart and loads more...?

