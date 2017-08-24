Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s Bronzer Hack Just Changed The Way We Do Our Makeup Forever

Or at least for a week until we go back to our old ways.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:36

Seeing as Kendall Jenner is forever sitting in makeup chairs getting her glam done by professionals, it’s not surprising that she’s picked up a trick or two by this point.

So when she shared her morning make up routine as part of a collaboration with Vogue recently, of COURSE we immediately changed how we do ours to be that bit more like a Jenner.

But it was the bronzer portion of her routine which had us utterly hooked, as she demonstrated that she actually uses it to not only brighten her face, but also her eyelids.

"I usually just take my bronzer and do a tiny bit of eyeshadow with it," she said.

Kendall Jenner Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Well isn’t that just the savviest hack you ever did hear? Or maybe we’re just living in the dark ages and everyone already knew this, in which case we do apologise.

Kendall also gave fans the insight into how she applies mascara, as she explained that by just using it at the root of lashes you can create quite the natural look. Well I never.

