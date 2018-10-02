Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian

Don't go expecting an E! special

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 10:21

Kendall Jenner has revealed that her dream wedding isn’t going to involve a giant puffy dress, a team of celebrity bridesmaids, and a special documentary televised on E!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed in the latest episode of the show that she’d rather do a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (allegedly) and spontaneously run off to the city hall to obtain a marriage certificate.

In a conversation with Jen Atkin, she said: “I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like “F*ck it, let’s go right now”,’ she said. “Just like, spur of the moment.”

When the hairstylist asked what kind of person she’d like to get hitched to, the 22-year-old replied: “I don’t have a type — you cute, you cute. Like, who am I going to marry?

“A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”

Getty

“That’s why I think you shouldn’t get married until you’re like, in your late 20s," Jen answered. “Who knows, you might not even want to get married. Your generation is probably going to be like, “Ugh, marriage is so old-fashioned”.’ Kenny fired back: “No, I want to get married.”

Kendall previously opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Vogue: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling
Riley Keough at the Toronto Film Festival.
Riley Keough Got Cast In Riverdale After Tweeting The Show
Little Mix 2018
Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen&#039;s Wedding
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Share Secret Wedding Pics And They Partied HARD
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Love Island&#039;s Jack and Dani
Love Island's Jack Fincham Talks About Marrying Dani Dyer Following Engagement 'Announcement'
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
The Biggest New Movies To See At The Cinema This Week
Arizona Wildfires.
A Gender Reveal Party Ended In An Arizona Wildfire And A $220k Bill
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian
Taron Egerton
Here's Your First Look At Taron Egerton As Elton John In His New Movie
Cardi B Hands Herself Into New York City Police In Connection With Strip Club Attack
Cardi B Hands Herself Into Police After Allegedly 'Ordering' Attack At A Strip Club
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
iPhone
If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
YO! MTV Raps - Dimzy
"Drill Music Is Being Scapegoated" - 67's Dimzy Pens Must-Read Open Letter In The Latest YO! MTV Raps
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split

More From Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid both sport lovebites
Did Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Give Each Other These Massive Love Bites?
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner at the Longchamp 70th anniversary celebrations.
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Major Underboob In Nude Photo After Burberry Show
Kendall Jenner Shares An Emotional Video Of Kylie Jenner Talking About Being Bullied
Kendall Jenner Works The Naked Dress Trend In Paris Amid Viral Nude Photo Leak
Kendall Jenner Works The Naked Dress Trend In Paris Amid Viral Nude Photo Leak
Kendall Jenner Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Was ‘So Mean’ To Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Compete For Boldest Outfit At Harper’s Bazaar Party
Kendall Jenner gives Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber her blessing on Jimmy Fallon&#039;s The Tonight Show
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Has Kendall Jenner's Approval
Kendall Jenner walks Versace during Milan fashion week after taking time out on &quot;verge of mental breakdown&quot;
Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid Were 'Spotted' Snogging Again
The Kardashians host a Labour Day BBQ and let us all in via Instagram.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Play Beer Pong In Bikinis Because They Can

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?