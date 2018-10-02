Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian

Kendall Jenner has revealed that her dream wedding isn’t going to involve a giant puffy dress, a team of celebrity bridesmaids, and a special documentary televised on E!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed in the latest episode of the show that she’d rather do a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (allegedly) and spontaneously run off to the city hall to obtain a marriage certificate.

In a conversation with Jen Atkin, she said: “I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like “F*ck it, let’s go right now”,’ she said. “Just like, spur of the moment.”

When the hairstylist asked what kind of person she’d like to get hitched to, the 22-year-old replied: “I don’t have a type — you cute, you cute. Like, who am I going to marry?

“A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”

Getty

“That’s why I think you shouldn’t get married until you’re like, in your late 20s," Jen answered. “Who knows, you might not even want to get married. Your generation is probably going to be like, “Ugh, marriage is so old-fashioned”.’ Kenny fired back: “No, I want to get married.”

Kendall previously opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Vogue: “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”