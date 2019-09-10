Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In

Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Blake Griffin has cracked a few jokes about Caitlyn Jenner during a Comedy Central roast.

The NBA player took to the podium to make a few comments about Caitlyn and the entire Kardashian-Jenner gang that left the 69-year-old shocked enough to give him a standing ovation.

Getty

“Caitlyn [Jenner] completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d*ck,” he began, referencing the fact that the Kardashian women tend to date black men.

He then added: “Caitlyn's p*ssy is so young, Alec just called her a rude thoughtless little pig,” referencing an infamous voicemail Alex left daughter Ireland Baldwin back in 2007.

Getty

Things later took a serious turn when he thanked Caitlyn for the courage it took to come out as transgender and pointed out that it's opened doors for younger athletes. Blake couldn’t help but add just one more joke to the end of his speech.

He concluded: “On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

Getty

Caitlyn later took to the podium to say: “I’m not perfect. I’m a person trying to figure out my life, just like everyone else. All I want is for future generations of transgender people to know that if I can find the courage to be who I am, then you can too.

She added: “If you have a problem with that, then you can suck my d*ck. If you can find it!”