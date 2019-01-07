Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash online after the “raw and personal announcement” that she hinted at on Instagram turned out to be a sponsorship deal with acne brand, ProActiv.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously filmed a teaser video of herself opening up about an unspecified struggle that she had recently decided to make public.

Getty

In the clip she said: “When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people that I can now that I'm 22. Now I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and be like, 'I can help you and it's okay'.

"I experience it. I'm very normal. I understand you. I can connect with you," she added.

I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. pic.twitter.com/rJUXdN2Wmq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

Promoting the video, Kris Jenner described the situation as “the most raw story” and claimed that Kendall’s honesty would make a “positive impact for so many people” who are dealing with similar problems.

"I’m so proud of my darling Kendall Jenner for being so brave and vulnerable," she said.

Naturally, the news that this “personal announcement” was about her deal with an acne treatment brand didn’t go down hugely well online. One person responded: “You're joking me. This is the 'big announcement'? This is a pathetic cry for attention. @KrisJenner.”

So Kendall Jenner's announcement was that she was partnering with Proactive I can't breathe — lucy (@HowugetheHaim) January 7, 2019

So Kendall Jenner's announcement was a commercial for acne treatment I HAVE TO SCREAM pic.twitter.com/Pc3oDg4dk2 — well, its over. (@sinnersprey) January 7, 2019

KENDALL JENNER’S ANNOUNCEMENT WAS AN ENDORSEMENT DEAL FOR PROACTIV..... Kris Jenner really has us sat by our phones all day.... pic.twitter.com/XlTxjAcUKC — That Gay Over There (@MrGay84314951) January 7, 2019

Another argued: “Are you out of your mind? Even for you guys this is an all new low. And before anyone knocks me, I’m in no way knocking those with acne problems, but the way they hyped it, is beyond ridiculous.”

So, do you think the personal announcement was overhyped or is the backlash to her skin problems an overreaction?