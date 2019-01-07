Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting

She's already facing backlash online

Monday, January 7, 2019 - 10:03

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash online after the “raw and personal announcement” that she hinted at on Instagram turned out to be a sponsorship deal with acne brand, ProActiv.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously filmed a teaser video of herself opening up about an unspecified struggle that she had recently decided to make public.

Getty

In the clip she said: “When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people that I can now that I'm 22. Now I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and be like, 'I can help you and it's okay'.

"I experience it. I'm very normal. I understand you. I can connect with you," she added. 

Promoting the video, Kris Jenner described the situation as “the most raw story” and claimed that Kendall’s honesty would make a “positive impact for so many people” who are dealing with similar problems.

"I’m so proud of my darling Kendall Jenner for being so brave and vulnerable," she said.

Naturally, the news that this “personal announcement” was about her deal with an acne treatment brand didn’t go down hugely well online. One person responded: “You're joking me. This is the 'big announcement'? This is a pathetic cry for attention. @KrisJenner.”

Another argued: “Are you out of your mind? Even for you guys this is an all new low. And before anyone knocks me, I’m in no way knocking those with acne problems, but the way they hyped it, is beyond ridiculous.”

So, do you think the personal announcement was overhyped or is the backlash to her skin problems an overreaction? 

 

