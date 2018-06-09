Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s Two Latest ‘Boyfriends’ Just Had An Awkward Club Run In

Kendall has been linked to Ben Simmons and Anwar Hadid - and the boys almost came face to face this week

Saturday, June 9, 2018 - 12:35

An awkward night unfolded in Los Angeles on Thursday night as the two men most recently romantically linked to Kendall Jenner turned up to the same swanky bar.

Australian basketballer Ben Simmons, 21, was linked to 22-year-old Kendall at the start of the month as they were spotted cycling around LA together.

Watch MTV's Uncovered: Kendall Jenner to learn everything you need to know about the reality star...

Then the next day, Kendall was spotted making out with 18-year-old model Anwar Hadid - but on Thursday they almost came face to face as they both showed up at Poppy bar in West Hollywood.

“Hadid looked like he just won the jackpot, beaming with happiness as he walked into the nightclub,” an onlooker told HollywoodLife - suggesting Anwar was on cloud nine after his date with Kendall.

Getty

“Simmons on the other hand, seemed tense as he passed photographers wearing a white tee and hat,” the source - suggesting Ben was on a down after Kendall had moved on.

HollywoodLife’s source goes on to suggest Ben has been left a little heartbroken by the experience.

Getty

“Ben feels a bit used, he just had the best time with Kendall and now she’s already bounced to someone else, it’s got his head spinning a little,” they said.

“This hasn’t made him any less hot for Kendall. If anything it’s actually made him want her more,” they continued.

Instagram/KendallJenner

“She’s making it clear she’s not that available and that’s a turn on for Ben because it’s so different from what he’s used to. And Ben’s the type of guy that loves the chase, he loves to compete. If she was doing this to get his attention it has definitely worked,” they added.

What do you make of Kendall’s latest love life situation? Let us know @MTVUK

