Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload

Considering Kendall Jenner literally earns a living from her above-average face and body combination, she was clearly never going to look anything less than 10/10 in a bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to social-media last night to share an image of herself in a bright yellow two-piece while holding what looks like an unripened lemon. Which, FYI, happens to be an incredible aesthetic.

As the internet came through with a bunch of comments about the Kendall + Kylie swim range, sister Khloe Kardashian was the one person out there who wasn’t fawning over the shot.

Joking that the 22-year-old had clearly used her as a body double for the upload, she naturally had a few gripes about why her face hadn’t made the final cut: “Why did you cut my head off?”

More support came from Kylie Jenner, who responded: “I had to like all three photos” as the upload went on to rack up 2,292,948 likes from social-media users in little over seven hours.

This comes amid reports that Kendall is currently dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons after the couple were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

An insider told E! that Kendall looked “very happy” with Ben and was “whispering and giggling” the entire night. “After dinner, their friends all went out the front door and Kendall and Ben snuck out the back. They got into a waiting Rolls Royce and Ben drove them off."

What a life. What a bod. What a bikini.