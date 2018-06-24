Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is having none of it

Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 10:54

Considering Kendall Jenner literally earns a living from her above-average face and body combination, she was clearly never going to look anything less than 10/10 in a bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians took to social-media last night to share an image of herself in a bright yellow two-piece while holding what looks like an unripened lemon. Which, FYI, happens to be an incredible aesthetic.

Let's get checking out a bunch of Stormi Webster's cutest baby snaps to date... 

As the internet came through with a bunch of comments about the Kendall + Kylie swim range, sister Khloe Kardashian was the one person out there who wasn’t fawning over the shot.

Joking that the 22-year-old had clearly used her as a body double for the upload, she naturally had a few gripes about why her face hadn’t made the final cut: “Why did you cut my head off?”

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

More support came from Kylie Jenner, who responded: “I had to like all three photos” as the upload went on to rack up 2,292,948 likes from social-media users in little over seven hours. 

This comes amid reports that Kendall is currently dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons after the couple were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

An insider told E! that Kendall looked “very happy” with Ben and was “whispering and giggling” the entire night. “After dinner, their friends all went out the front door and Kendall and Ben snuck out the back. They got into a waiting Rolls Royce and Ben drove them off."

What a life. What a bod. What a bikini.

Latest News

Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Alex Cameron Photographed by Chris Rhodes
Get To Know: Alex Cameron
Kim Kardashian Returns To Paris For The First Time Since Robbery
Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Amelia Thirlwall and Perrie Louise Edwards of the British band Little Mix perform live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany
Little Mix Are BACK With Cheat Codes On Brand New Summer Smash 'Only You'
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Sophie Kasaei&#039;s Geordie dog
Sophie Kasaei Proves Her Dog Is A Geordie At Heart
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN

More From Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
From Kendall Jenner To Demi Lovato: 9 Celebs Who Have Dated Their Famous Mates' Siblings
Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner In Cannes
Kendall Jenner’s Two Latest ‘Boyfriends’ Just Had An Awkward Club Run In
Has Kendall Jenner And Anwar Hadid's Relationship Status Just Been Revealed?
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
11 Times The Kardashian Family Have Had A Major Fall-Out
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Didn’t Even Bother To RSVP To Brother Brody’s Wedding Invitation
Kendall Jenner Has Been Accused Of Photoshopping Her Abs On Instagram
Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Get Naked And Drink Red Wine In The Bath
From Kim Kardashian To Vicky Pattison: 11 Celebrity Tweets That Sum Up The Spectacle Of The Royal Wedding

Trending Articles

Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer