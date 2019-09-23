Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage



Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner experienced an awkward moment last night when the audience straight-up laughed at their speech during the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars presented the gong for Outstanding Reality TV when they decided to make a few comments about the global success of their own E! television series.

Getty

Kim began: “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” as Kendall added a comment that the audience found unintentionally hilarious: "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.”

Viewers at home noticed the eruption of laughter in the crowd, with one person taking to Twitter to write: “The #Emmys audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they were talking about how reality shows are all about REAL people living their lives.”

Okay, can we talk about this moment, when Kendall and Kim said that their family know the struggle of telling stories unfiltered and unscripted and EVERYONE IN HOLLYWOOD LAUGHED AT THEM 😱 #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/WrL7469l0O — Cultura Colectiva + (@ccplus) September 23, 2019

Another said: “Was anyone else slightly uncomfortable when the audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they said “Real people telling real stories about themselves”.. I don’t think they were joking haha. Kendall looked so uncomfortable and Kim’s face just tightened up..”

The Kardashians clearly don’t script their show but they ~have~ been accused of engineering certain plot lines in the past, including that drama between Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson earlier this year.

The #Emmys audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they were talking about how reality shows are all about REAL people living their lives pic.twitter.com/C1OicoGVtK — Caroline (@CIKtweets) September 23, 2019

Was anyone else slightly uncomfortable when the audience laughed at Kim and Kendall when they said “Real people telling real stories about themselves”.. I don’t think they were joking haha. Kendall looked so uncomfortable and Kim’s face just tightened up.. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/h9ETwueyAR — ALEX (@TheB0Y_WhoLived) September 23, 2019

Still, the comment that might’ve made the audience laugh the most is the implication that the family are totally normal people living totally normal lives in their Calabasas mansions.

Read the room, guys.