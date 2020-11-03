Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Kris Jenner has spoken up in defence of Kendall’s star-studded birthday bash which reportedly hosted 100 guests amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a YouTube video from her appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show, Always Unpredictable, Kris says she and her family are regularly tested for COVID-19 and that every guest at the event also tested negative for the virus.

Getty

“Whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door."

Kris adds: “They had to wait half an hour before the results were in and everybody was tested a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously."

Getty

She continues to defend Kendall’s celebrations, saying: “You know, we do what we can, we try to follow the rules, and then if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just know how we behave and you know, try to do the best we can.”

TMZ previously reported that the attendees of the party included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Paris Hilton.

Instagram/TheWeeknd

Later in the interview, Kris adds that her family try to be “good people” while dealing with the pressures of living in the public eye, saying: “I am very sensitive to what’s going on, believe me.”