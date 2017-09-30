Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner Discusses The Possibility Of A Kendall Jenner Spin-Off Show

Could 'Life Of Kendall' be an option?

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 11:43

It's not like the Kardashians have been resting on their laurels recently (hello rumoured triple pregnancy) but even so a bunch of people have been floating the possibility of a shiny new KUWTK spin-off show.

In particular, fans have spotted that the Jenner daughter who is yet to land her own E! programme is Kendall, and they're pretty keen on figuring out whether Kris has a blueprint plan for her TV career. 

While Kylie has been enjoying the huge success of 'Life Of Kylie', Kris maintains that none of the clan know where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians brand is headed. 

In an interview with Variety, she explained: "We're just really enjoying the success of Life of Kylie, so that's kind of where we are at right now and just enjoying that for a second.

"But that's kind of how it works. We don't do a spinoff every single season, so we'll see. There's always a spinoff," she said. 

As for whether Kendall could be broadcasting her catwalk career on a bold new E! programme, Kris replied with a firm "No."  

"Kendall is really satisfied on her role in KUWTK. With her modeling career she's so busy. If she's not walking a runway, she's shooting a campaign or traveling around the world with her fashion obligations. She's a pretty busy little girl."

Does this not sound ~exactly~ why a Kendall programme would be such good entertainment? Sounds like it might be time to let this dream go. 

