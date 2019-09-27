Logan Paul Just Revealed He Wants A “High-Profile” Relationship With Kendall Jenner

Logan Paul has just revealed that he has a major crush on Kendall Jenner and would love for them to be in a “high-profile relationship” together.

The YouTuber spoke to Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban on his podcast Foodgod: OMFG. During the conversation, Logan decided to shoot his shot by asking if he’d even have a “chance” when it comes to dating the model.

Getty

To Jonathan’s credit, he answered politely and honestly: “I don’t think so and you know why? I think you’re too out there and Kendall is very low-key with the people she dates and they’re low-key.”

Adding that both he and brother Jake Paul seem to enjoy the publicity that comes from a public relationship, Jonathan continued: “If you did date Kendall, the next day you would skydive off the Empire State Building. That wouldn’t work for her.”

Getty

Logan then claimed there’s more to him than meets the eye: “When you meet me in real life, I’m not the person you see on the internet. Maybe if I get her in a conversation, we’ll see what happens,” adding, “I’m just ready for the high-profile relationship.”

As for Kendall, she’s previously reiterated that she’ll never talk about her private life with the press, telling Zaza World Radio: “I’m in relationships for myself, for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that.”

Getty

Tbh, we’re not sure if their perspectives on dating would really mesh. Still, stranger things have happened…