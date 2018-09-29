Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices

Naomi Campbell is not just a legend but rather the kind of legendary, game-changing figure within an industry that will forever be intimidating no matter how nice she might actually be.

That’s probably why Kendall Jenner would love to be acknowledged by her, just like any young singer would probably drop dead if Beyoncé knew one of their songs.

Luckily for Kendall, Naomi has acknowledged her modelling career. Unluckily, though, it is not very complimentary.

The Jenner sibling was recently the centre of a storm after comments she made sparked controversy from within the industry, mainly because they showed that she has always been able to pick and choose her work from day one unlike many others.

Speaking to Love magazine earlier this summer, she was quoted as saying: "Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do," which is all fair and well but kinda forgets why some people have to work as much as possible (hint: $$$).

“I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do. More power to ’em.” But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else." Yikes.

Kendall faced a lot of backlash for her comments (which she later said were twisted) from many models, although Naomi has never spoken about it before, until Andy Cohen asked her on his US chat show Watch What Happens Live!

"What are your views on Kendall Jenner being the highest-paid model while saying she cherry picks her jobs and could never do 30 jobs in a season?" the host asked, clearly buzzing at the fact he had the world exclusive opportunity to find out.

“Next question" Naomi quipped back immediately before giving some side eye and a telling smirk to emphasise that she does not approve of what has been said.

Kendall and Naomi have worked together a couple of times in the past two years, so some believed the "Next question" was her way of avoiding discussing it.

Sadly for Kendall, however, Naomi reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories, leaving someone's caption "The shaaaaaade" front and center. Welp.

Perhaps she's just being playful? It's just a wee joke?

Naomi Campbell is the queen of shade and the runway though, so we think she means exactly what we think.