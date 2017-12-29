Kendall Jenner

Now People Are Speculating That Kendall Jenner Is Pregnant Thanks To This Instagram Pic

Surely we’ve all had enough of Jenner pregnancy rumours by now?

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 18:10

We are feeling for Kendall Jenner rn. The model/reality star is at the centre of her own pregnancy gossip whirlwind, all thanks to a picture posted on Instagram. 

Basically, the issue seems to be that Kendall has a very slightly rounded tummy in this picture, which we’re pretty sure is caused by either too much Christmas turkey or just by the cut of her dress. 

But loads of fans have jumped straight to the conclusion that she’s with child, filling the comments section with statements like, “Is that a baby bump I see…” and “Omg is she pregnant?”

We’re feeling really quite skeptical about the idea of Kenny being pregnant, but we do know for a fact that she’s going to be an auntie again (at least) twice over in the New Year. Kim Kardashian is due to welcome her third child in January and Khloe Kardashian is officially expecting her first child. 

Honestly, we can’t even deal with any more baby rumours when it comes to the Kardashian/Jenner fam. We’re sure that right now Kendall feels the same. 

