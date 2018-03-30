What Is Kendall Jenner’s Connection To This Pizza Themed Instagram Account?

Just when we thought all the Kardashian-Jenner mysteries had finally been solved, Kendall Jenner has come forward to leave us all scratching our heads and polishing our monocles.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has basically affiliated herself with an Instagram account dedicated to pizza (yeah, seriously) which also features a cameo from what looks like a pre-pregnancy Kylie Jenner.

The whole thing kicked off when the 22-year-old shared a screenshot of an account called @pizzaboys on her personal channel. At the time, the profile only had 786 followers, but it wasn’t long before those numbers ballooned to 56,000.

So, what’s actually on the account? Not an awful lot, tbh. Aside from a couple of tiles reading “coming soon,” the only actual photograph on the profile is a shot of the sisters submerged in a pool holding handbags in the form of pizzas.

Cutting edge stuff.

The account currently only follows two people; Kendall and someone named @sweetboydaniel, who is also followed by the Jenner sisters and model pal Hailey Baldwin.

While most fans are beyond confused about the situation, they’re also pretty enthusiastic about what the page has to offer. “Honestly so confused with this pizza thing hahaha," one person wrote, as another added: "I’m confused but I like it.”

According to Teen Vogue, Kendall used to be involved with a DJ group called Pizza Boys back in 2016, and some people are convinced the gang could be gearing up for a major re-branding.

