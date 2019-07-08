This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge

The internet is divided about Kendall Jenner’s bottle cap challenge after some fans have accused her of harming the planet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a pretty epic video of herself kicking the cap off a bottle of sparkling water as she rode past on a jet-ski. ICYMI, the challenge itself is all over the internet rn, with a bunch of celebs including Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber joining in on the fun.

Despite Kendall’s version being seriously creative and visually cool, some internet users have pointed out that the last thing the world needs right now is another piece of litter in the ocean.

“She put a bottle cap....in the ocean. is it a kill the sea creatures challenge?” one person asked, as another said: “She better pick that sh*t up!!!!!!”

A third added: “Does she feel better now? Next time do something more constructive & maybe save the planet or feed some starving kids somewhere? Use her fame wisely not stupidly!”

Even though a lot of people were worried that the bottle cap had gone the same way as Kim Kardashian’s missing earrings (at the bottom of the ocean) the 23-year-old took to Instagram to clarify that she’d been environmentally conscious.

Confirming that she picked the bottle cap up as soon as she kicked it off, Kendall wrote: “Cap recovered,” beneath her initial caption.

Now that we know she hasn’t been polluting the ocean, we can safely say this is one of the best bottle cap challenges we’ve seen so far. The bar has officially been raised.