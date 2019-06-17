This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money



Some people are convinced that Kendall Jenner has been paid to promote Coca-Cola after she was pictured existing a New York corner-shop holding a can of the brand’s latest product.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to being papped on the street, but something about the perfect angle of the Orange Vanilla Coke can and her matching orange outfit has got fans speculating.

The rules around #ad and #sponsored posts have tightened up in recent years, with FTC guidelines ruling that brands and influencers have to clarify when they’ve been paid to promote a product or experience.

The fact that Kendall hasn’t made a statement would suggest that this conspiracy theory is off the mark, although other users have pointed out that she hasn’t posted the actual snap on her social-media page.

“DYINGGGG at kendall jenner’s coke ad LMAO,” one person wrote, as another said: “Why is everyone so obsessed with this picture of Kendall Jenner buying a coke?!?!”

If Kendall and Coca-Cola have entered some kind of partnership, this wouldn’t be the first time the model has teamed up with a soda company. Back in 2017, Pepsi were forced to delete her ad campaign after it was criticised for making light of Black Lives Matter.

As much as we love a conspiracy theory, we can’t rule out the fact that any paparazzi photo of the 23-year-old looks like it could be run in a magazine spread. Hey, maybe Kendall just likes coke?