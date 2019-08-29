Twitter Is Dragging TF Out Of Kendall Jenner For Wearing Cornrows On A Night Out

Kendall Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation after she was spotted with her hair in cornrows.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak peak at her holiday with Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye in Jamaica, but plenty of people weren’t impressed with what they saw.

Fans were quick to call her out for appropriating black culture, with many pointing out that a white woman can’t understand what it’s like to be shamed and discriminated against because of her hair.

“Kendall Jenner don’t be problematic challenge: failed,” one person wrote, as another said: "What the hell is Kendall Jenner doing with cornrows?”

how come no ones talking about how kendall jenner’s hair was literally in cornrows the other night pic.twitter.com/u0F9rzvghZ — bella (@bucciaratiwhore) August 26, 2019

not kendall jenner’s hair in cornrows pic.twitter.com/bNVSw5Vhsa — emily🕊 (@hsangelhoney) August 24, 2019

yet another time that kendall jenner has appropriated black culture. these white women no longer have to think for themselves. they just exploit and steal from black women but are the ones who are praised for it. pic.twitter.com/HCf0MgQovy — sad broke NOT WHITE whore. (@socratestyIes) August 25, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner gang have come under fire for cultural appropriation. Kim Kardashian recently changed the name of her Kimono collection after she was accused of mimicking Japanese culture.

Kim also experienced backlash surrounding her hair when she called her Fulani braids “Bo Derek braids.” At the time, a large portion of her followers condemned the comment for being a clear example of white privilege.

One fan summed up their feelings about the situation: “That entire family literally thrives off black people and their culture, I’m tired of it.”

The Kardashian crew are notoriously silent when it comes to apologising for cultural appropriation so we have a feeling Kendall won’t be making an apology for wearing the hairstyle.