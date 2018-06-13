Kendall-Rae Knight

Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy

After tweeting that Kendall is adorable, Amber threw major shade by taking it back.

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 14:29

Love Island is ev-er-y-thing. And so is the drama it creates on Twitter. Amber Davies, the winner of last year’s season with Kem Cetinay, tweeted how adorable Kendall-Rae Knight is...

But as soon as Kendall flirted and swapped numbers with Kem on Love Island: Aftersun, she took it right back.

See? Drama.

Amber tweeted: “Kendall is adorable.” Showing support for her online.

But this afternoon quoted her tweet and said: “Well I take that back.”

She quickly deleted the tweet afterwards, but good ol’ Twitter came through with a screen grab.

Twitter

The sitch started on This Morning, with Holly Willoughby asking the dumped Islander if she swapped digits with Kem, and to make everything just that little bit more awks, Kendall was on the couch with Olivia Attwood – Amber’s bestie.

Olivia was caught whispering “that’s so cute” before going super stern faced. Shady.

Amber and Olivia’s posts online about this year’s Love Island go down a storm, and we have to admit they are still one of the best parts of the show.

In Kendall’s defence though, herself and Kem are single, so no girl code has been broken. Technically.

