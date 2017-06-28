Kendrick Lamar Releases His 'ELEMENT.' Video and It's Amazing

WATCH KENDRICK'S 'DNA.' MUSIC VIDEO HERE!

Yes - Kendrick Lamar is back with a brand new music video.

The 'To Pimp a Butterfly' rapper has released a surprise new visual for his song 'ELEMENT.'

'ELEMENT.' is the third music video from K.Dot's critically acclaimed album DAMN..

Like its predecessors, 'HUMBLE.' and 'DNA.', 'ELEMENT.' puts memorable, rich, black imagery front and centre.

Scenes such as a father teaching his son how to fight and are intercut with a group of nuns praying.

The video is co-directed by Kendrick himself, Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free and Jonas Lindstroem.

It has already amassed millions of views in the few hours that it has been out and it will no doubt help continue the blockbuster success of DAMN.. Since its release in April, Kendrick's third album has been certified silver in the UK and platinum in the US.

In the past week alone DAMN. sold 70,000 chart copies in the US - 10 weeks after its release!

The 'ELEMENT'. video comes as a bit of a shock as the 'Lay Down In Swimming Pools' hitmaker has only just sent his critically acclaimed Rihanna collaboration, 'LOYALTY.', to radio. Could a K-Dot/RiRi music video be in store for us too? We hope so!

Elsewhere, Kendrick has just worked with SZA on a track on her new album Ctrl: 'Doves in the Wind'.

K-Dot must love it as much as we do because he is praising it on Twitter like a true stan.

Stellar performance and story telling. Very proud of this woman. @SZA https://t.co/KIAQz9oTqS — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) June 15, 2017

He even changed his profile picture to Ctrl's album art. What a cutie!

With all these features and videos, the amazing response to DAMN. and a third BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Star under his belt, 2017 is quickly establishing itself as the year of Kendrick. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us all next.

We are not worthy.