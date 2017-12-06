Kendrick Lamar To Release Collectors Edition Of 'DAMN.'
The 'HUMBLE.' rapper is reportedly dropping his acclaimed album in reverse, because why not...
Word on the street is that Kendrick Lamar is about to drop a new album - well, kinda.
The ‘LOYALTY.’ rapper is reportedly set to release a special collectors’ edition of his fourth album DAMN. for a reason that might confuse some people.
The new version of the album would feature the track listing in reverse order, after Kendrick previously confirmed that it makes for a better listening experience.
When DAMN. was released in April, many fans speculated that the album was designed to be played backwards as it benefitted the story arc in the songs, and he later confirmed the theory is true.
Speaking to MTV News in August, K-Dot said, “I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards.”
“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”
While it’s easy enough to make a playlist with the track list backwards, the new edition of DAMN. will certainly be a cool collectors’ item if it really does exist.
No word on when this will drop yet but hopefully just in time for Christmas!
Words: Ross McNeilage
