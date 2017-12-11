Kesha and Macklemore Are Going On Tour Together Next Summer

View the lyrics

I wish somebody would have told me, babe

Someday, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of these good old days



I was thinkin' 'bout the band

I was thinkin' 'bout the fans

We were underground

Loadin' merch in that 12-passenger van

In a small club in Minnesota

And the snow outside of 1st Ave

I just wanted my name in a star

Now look at where we at

Still growin' up, still growin' up

I would lay in my bed and dream about what I'd become

Couldn't wait to get older, couldn't wait to be some

Now that I'm here, wishing I was still young

Those good old days



I wish somebody would have told me, babe

That someday, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of the good old days



Wish I didn't think I had the answers

Wish I didn't drink all of that flask first

Wish I made it to homecoming

Got up the courage to ask her

Wish I would've gotten out of my shell

Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf

Wish I wouldn't have worry about what other people thought

And felt comfortable in myself

Rooftop open, and the stars above

Moment frozen, sneakin' out, and fallin' in love

Me, you and that futon, we'd just begun

On the grass dreamin', figuring out who I was

Those good old days



I wish somebody would have told me, babe

That someday, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of the good old days



Never thought we'd get old, maybe we're still young

Maybe you always look back and think it was better than it was

Maybe these are the moments

Maybe I've been missin' what it's about

Been scared of the future, thinkin' about the past

While missin' out on now

We've come so far, I guess I'm proud

And I ain't worried 'bout the wrinkles 'round my smile

I've got some scars, I've been around

I've felt some pain, I've seen some things, but I'm here now

Those good old days



You don't know what you've got

'Til it goes, 'til it's gone

You don't know what you've got

'Til it goes, 'til it's gone



I wish somebody would have told me, babe

Someday, these will be the good old days

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of these good old days

Writer(s): Ben Haggerty, Joshua Karp, Samuel Wishkoski, Tyler W. Andrews, Kesha Sebert, Andrew Joslyn Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com