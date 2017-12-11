Kesha and Macklemore Are Going On Tour Together Next Summer
The 'Good Old Days' collaborators are hitting the road on 'The Adventures of...' joint tour...
Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up for one epic tour next summer.
Our favourite glitter-pop queen is going back on the road and this time it's a joint mission with Macklemore so it's basically going to be a massive party.
The 'Good Old Days' collaborators announced the 30-date run with an adorable skit that shows the 'Praying' singer save the rapper from a sudden career change.
Someday, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of these good old days
I was thinkin' 'bout the band
I was thinkin' 'bout the fans
We were underground
Loadin' merch in that 12-passenger van
In a small club in Minnesota
And the snow outside of 1st Ave
I just wanted my name in a star
Now look at where we at
Still growin' up, still growin' up
I would lay in my bed and dream about what I'd become
Couldn't wait to get older, couldn't wait to be some
Now that I'm here, wishing I was still young
Those good old days
I wish somebody would have told me, babe
That someday, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of the good old days
Wish I didn't think I had the answers
Wish I didn't drink all of that flask first
Wish I made it to homecoming
Got up the courage to ask her
Wish I would've gotten out of my shell
Wish I put the bottle back on that shelf
Wish I wouldn't have worry about what other people thought
And felt comfortable in myself
Rooftop open, and the stars above
Moment frozen, sneakin' out, and fallin' in love
Me, you and that futon, we'd just begun
On the grass dreamin', figuring out who I was
Those good old days
I wish somebody would have told me, babe
That someday, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
'Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of the good old days
Never thought we'd get old, maybe we're still young
Maybe you always look back and think it was better than it was
Maybe these are the moments
Maybe I've been missin' what it's about
Been scared of the future, thinkin' about the past
While missin' out on now
We've come so far, I guess I'm proud
And I ain't worried 'bout the wrinkles 'round my smile
I've got some scars, I've been around
I've felt some pain, I've seen some things, but I'm here now
Those good old days
You don't know what you've got
'Til it goes, 'til it's gone
You don't know what you've got
'Til it goes, 'til it's gone
I wish somebody would have told me, babe
Someday, these will be the good old days
All the love you won't forget
And all these reckless nights you won't regret
Someday soon, your whole life's gonna change
You'll miss the magic of these good old days
The clip shows Kesha pull up in her famous 'Gold Trans Am' looking all kinds of iconic in a gold suit to propose the idea of a joint tour and, of course, he says yes. Who wouldn't?
The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore will travel North America for two months next summer, kicking off on June 6th before wrapping up on August 5th.
While no UK dates have been announced yet, we're keeping everything crossed that this isn't a strictly U.S. affair because we need to see this.
The joint tour will support Kesha's GRAMMY-nominated album Rainbow and Macklemore's second solo album Gemini, which features their brilliant duet 'Good Old Days'.
Rainbow is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at next year's GRAMMY Awards, while its lead single 'Praying' is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, giving Kesha her first ever nominations.
Kesha, Macklemore, if you're reading this - get working on those UK and Ireland dates ASAP, please!
Words: Ross McNeilage
This is a real, this is, excuse me?
Ok, shut up
I buy my own things, I pay my own bills
These diamond rings, my automobiles
Everything I got, I bought it, boys can't buy my love, buy my love, yeah
I do what I want (She does), say what you say
I work real hard every day
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, alright
I don't need a man to be holding me too tight
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, that's right
I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight
I'm a motherfucker
Mmh, yeah
Let's drive around town in my Cadillac
Girls in the front, boys in the back
Loosey as a goosey and we're looking for some fun
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, alright
I don't need a man to be holding me too tight
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, that's right
I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight
I'm a motherfucker
Mmh, yeah
Mmh, yeah
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey"
'Cause I run my shit, baby (I run my shit)
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey"
'Cause I write this shit, baby, I write this shit
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey"
'Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey" (Don't touch my weave, baby)
'Cause I run my shit, baby, I run my shit
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey"
'Cause I run this shit, baby, I run this shit
Don't buy me a drink, I make my money
Don't touch my weave, don't call me "honey"
'Cause I write this shit, baby, I write this shit
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, alright
I don't need a man to be holding me too tight
I'm a motherfucking woman, baby, that's right
I'm just having fun with my ladies here tonight
I'm a motherfucker
Mmh, yeah