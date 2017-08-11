New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Singles

P!nk - 'What About Us'

P!nk is officially back. After taking some time away from pop to record a folk album with Dallas Green in 2014, the 'Who Knew' singer is finally ready to to put her pop chops to work again. 'What About Us' is a rousing ballad about a crumbling relationship. P!nk wants to get things back on track but the lyrics suggest that P!nk's lover has already given up. Like most P!nk songs it is incredibly moving and it merits lots of repeated listens. The way that her voice soars towards the end is glorious.

Fifth Harmony - 'Angel'

'Angel' isn't a single but it is the second official glimpse of Fifth Harmony's new self-titled album. It may not possess the instant catchiness of 'Down' but this moody masterpiece is great nevertheless. Skrillex is also on hand to work his production magic.

Becky Hill - 'Unpredictable'

After starting out on The Voice, Becky Hill has been making a name for herself over the past few years with consistently good pop songs. 'Unpredictable' is from her upcoming EP Eko and if it's anything to go by this EP will be one of Becky's best.

Kah-Lo & Riton - 'Fasta'

'Fasta' is Kah-Lo's first single and it's easily one of the best debuts in recent history. A dancefloor stomper that features its own choreography instructions, 'Fasta' gives Jax Jones a run for his money. We can't wait to hear what Kah-Lo does next.

Stefflon Don - 'Hurtin' Me (Ft. French Montana)'

Stefflon Don has quickly established herself as one of the UK's hottest rappers. 'Hurtin' Me' is her most commerical release to date and, with French Montana on board and a brilliant chorus, it could be the song that sends Stefflon into superstardom.

Gabrielle Aplin - 'Waking Up Slow'

Gabrielle embraces pop on her latest effort and it's one of her strongest to date. A triumph.

Ella Eyre - 'Ego (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign)'

Ella Eyre has a way with hits and this Ty Dolla $ign collaboration is one of her best.

Marshmello - 'Silence (Ft. Khalid)'

Marshmello enlists Khalid and his soulful vocals for an anthemic number.

Jessie J - 'Real Deal'

Jessie J jumps head first into R&B with her new single and it compliments her voice perfectly.

Queens of the Stone Age - 'The Evil Has Landed'

This Queens of the Stone Age's single goes off and it has gotten us super excited for their new album.

Groove Armada - 'Keep Rock In'

Groove Armada never fail to deliver beats. 'Keep Rock In' is the club ready banger we need in our lives right now.

Albums

Kesha - Rainbow

It's here! After years of legal battles with Dr. Luke, Kesha is finally back. Rainbow is Kesha's best work to date. From 'Boots' to 'Hunt You Down', the album shows off Kesha's glorious personality and artistic versaltity with aplomb. It also sees Kesha open up and reveal the woman behind the party girl caricature that defined her early career. The album's lead single 'Praying' is up there with 2017's best releases and it's Kesha's most personal song to date. An incredible return from one of pop's finest.

Chip - League of My Own II

League of My Own II is Chip's first official album since ditiching his former moniker Chipmunk, and, as the name change would suggest, it sees Chip mature not only in content but as a rapper. His music may have changed but we love it just as much.

Avicii - AVĪCI (01) - EP

Avicii masters his signature production with his new EP and Rita Ora and AlunaGeorge join in on the fun.

