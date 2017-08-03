Watch Kesha Perform 'Praying' and More 'Rainbow' Songs For The First Time

Last night Kesha put on a one-off concert for fans to debut her new music.

The ‘Animal’ singer live streamed the intimate gig on YouTube and millions watched as she performed songs from the new album Rainbow for the very first time.

While many - us included - expected to hear brand new songs, the 20-minute set was an emotional and triumphant live return for the pop star.

Fans’ emotions ran high as they watched their idol open the show with the lead single ‘Praying’, a fitting song to kick things off with.

Kesha sounded absolutely incredible, with a soulful vocal delivery singing each and every lyric with overwhelming. Seriously, it gave us chills.

Never one to be down for long, she switched the mood up immediately with a fiery rendition of the epic feminist anthem ‘Woman.’

A guitar-heavy version of ‘We R Who We R’ followed up before she closed the super-fun show with her timeless debut, the one and only, ‘Tik Tok’.

We are super jealous of the fans who were lucky enough to be there!

Kesha has announced the first batch of U.S. dates for the Rainbow tour so hopefully it won’t be too long before she brings her live shows to the UK.

Rainbow is out next Friday, August 11.

By Ross McNeilage

