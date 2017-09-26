Khalid

Khalid and Post Malone Are Giving Us Friendship Goals on Twitter

We can't get enough of the two stars...

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Khalid and Post Malone are having the best year. Khalid's debut American Teen is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and Post Malone is behind two of this year's biggest hits: 'Congratulations' and his new Top 5 single 'Rockstar'.

Not only that but they both feature on Lorde's 'Homemade Dynamite [Remix]' with SZA and are genuine friends.

View the lyrics
So you're still thinking of me
Just like I know you should
I can not give you everything, you know I wish I could
I'm so high at the moment
I'm so caught up in this
Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke
But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids

We have so much in common
We argue all the time
You always say I'm wrong
I'm pretty sure I'm right
What's fun about commitment?
When we have our life to live
Yeah, we're just young dumb and broke
But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids

Jump and we think - do it all in the name of love
Love
Run into sin, do it all in the name of fun
Fun
Whoa-oa-oa
I'm so high at the moment
I'm so caught up in this
Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke
But we still got love to give

While we're young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb
Young dumb
Young, young dumb and broke
Young dumb broke high school kids
Yadadadadadadada
Yadadadadadada
Yadadadadadadada
Young dumb broke high school kids
Writer(s): Talay Riley, Khalid Robinson, Mark Orabiyi, Joel Little Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Just last night Khalid posted this tweet: "Music is in such an amazing place right now, it's inspiring."

He then gave a shout out Cardi B and Post Malone who have just stormed to Number 1 and Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Congrats to [Cardi B!] Congrats to [Post Malone!] So many accomplishments and records being broken! So dope!"

Seriously we think that Khalid might be the nicest man in pop.

Flattered by the complement Post Malone reminded Khalid that he's actually one of the people who's making music so "amazing" and "inspiring" this year. "shut up. you're f***ing killing it dad" tweeted the Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper.

Khalid then responded: "Thank you so much bro fr, I'm so proud of you man!!!"

This friendship is so lovely. We stan it all.

Khalid is currently in the UK supporting Lorde and wowing critics as the opening act on her Melodrama tour.

Meanwhile, Post Malone is battling Sam Smith for Number 1 on this week's UK singles chart.

The two of them really are responsible for music being so "amazing" and "inspiring" now.

Words: Sam Prance

