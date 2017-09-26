Khalid and Post Malone Are Giving Us Friendship Goals on Twitter

Khalid and Post Malone are having the best year. Khalid's debut American Teen is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and Post Malone is behind two of this year's biggest hits: 'Congratulations' and his new Top 5 single 'Rockstar'.

Not only that but they both feature on Lorde's 'Homemade Dynamite [Remix]' with SZA and are genuine friends.

Just last night Khalid posted this tweet: "Music is in such an amazing place right now, it's inspiring."

He then gave a shout out Cardi B and Post Malone who have just stormed to Number 1 and Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Congrats to [Cardi B!] Congrats to [Post Malone!] So many accomplishments and records being broken! So dope!"

Seriously we think that Khalid might be the nicest man in pop.

Congrats to @iamcardib

Congrats to @PostMalone

So many accomplishments and records being broken! So dope! — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 26, 2017

Flattered by the complement Post Malone reminded Khalid that he's actually one of the people who's making music so "amazing" and "inspiring" this year. "shut up. you're f***ing killing it dad" tweeted the Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper.

Khalid then responded: "Thank you so much bro fr, I'm so proud of you man!!!"

This friendship is so lovely. We stan it all.

shut up. you're fucking killing it dad — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 26, 2017

Khalid is currently in the UK supporting Lorde and wowing critics as the opening act on her Melodrama tour.

Meanwhile, Post Malone is battling Sam Smith for Number 1 on this week's UK singles chart.

The two of them really are responsible for music being so "amazing" and "inspiring" now.

Words: Sam Prance

