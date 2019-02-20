Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only

Yesterday it was two years since Khalid’s debut album ‘American Teen’ dropped, the day he spoke into existence that his life would change forever.

Now, over two years on, his ‘American Teen’ tour down, festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza ticked off the bucket list, songs with artists such as Logic, Halsey, Normani and more all becoming huge hits on the Billboard Hot 100, PLUS a whole 5 GRAMMY noms AND an MTV VMA for Best New Artist under his belt - it’s time for him to release his second studio album. But this time, it’s with a twist.

View the lyrics (Nothing feels better)

("I'm not really drunk, I never get that fucked up")

("I'm not, I'm so sober!")



I love to see you shine in the night

Like the diamond you are

(I love to see you shine in the night)

(Like the diamond you are)

I'm good on the side, it's alright

Just hold me in the dark

(I'm good on the side, it's alright)

(Just hold me in the dark)

No one's gotta know what we do

Hit me up when you're bored

(No one's gotta know what we do)

(Hit me up when you're bored)

'Cause I live down the street, so we meet

When you need it, it's yours

All I hear is...



Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, oh, nah

We don't gotta hide

This is what you like, I admit

Nothing feels better than this



You say we're just friends, but I swear

When nobody's around

(You say we're just friends, but I swear)

(When nobody's around)

You keep my hand around your neck, we connect

Are you feeling it now?

(You keep my hand around your neck, we connect)

(Are you feeling it now?)

'Cause I am

I got so high the other night, I swear to God

Felt my feet lift the ground

(I got so high the other night, I swear to God)

(Felt my feet lift the ground)

Ooh, yeah

Your back against the wall, this is all you've been talkin' about

In my ears



Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, oh, nah

We don't gotta hide

This is what you like, I admit

Nothing feels better than this



Now, left, right, left, right

Take it back, bring it side to side

Like that, like that, ayy

Ooh, now, left, right, left, right

Take it back, bring it side to side

Like–



Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better

Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better, oh, nah

We don't gotta hide

This is what you like, I admit

Nothing feels better than this



Check Out Khalid’s Announcement For His Cinematic Debut With Album inspired short film ‘Free Spirit’​

Here it goes!

I shot a short film for the album! ❤️

In theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!!!

Tickets/more info coming soon! Love u guys pic.twitter.com/KYMSZsOmVe — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) February 28, 2019

Ahead of his next studio album, which will be released on the 5th of April this year, the singer is taking things to the big screen for one day only on April 3rd to showcase a short film (starring himself!) that is related to the album ‘Free Spirit’. Although he claims he’s ‘no actor’, we’re certain his role is going to be a cinematic masterpiece (maybe Oscar worthy?).

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “hey guys! For my second album I wanted to do something special for you all so I shot a short film for the album! Its in theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!! I’m no actor, but honestly, shooting for Free Spirit was so much fun and stepping out of my comfort zone inspired me A LOT. I’m so anxious and excited it’s killing me hahaha!!! A link to sign up for more information is in my bio! Tickets/info out soon. Love u guys sm”

To be in with a chance of scoring tickets to see the film in theatres, sign up for updates to its release here.

Khalid is also going to be making his SNL debut as a musical guest on the upcoming 8th of March date. So keep your eyes peeled, guys. This guy has a whole lot planned for us in 2019.