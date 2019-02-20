Khalid

Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only

Over two years since he released his debut 'American Teen', Khalid is back with a new album.

Claire Rowden
Monday, March 4, 2019 - 14:43

Yesterday it was two years since Khalid’s debut album ‘American Teen’ dropped, the day he spoke into existence that his life would change forever.

Now, over two years on, his ‘American Teen’ tour down, festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza ticked off the bucket list, songs with artists such as Logic, Halsey, Normani and more all becoming huge hits on the Billboard Hot 100, PLUS a whole 5 GRAMMY noms AND an MTV VMA for Best New Artist under his belt - it’s time for him to release his second studio album. But this time, it’s with a twist.

View the lyrics
(Nothing feels better)
("I'm not really drunk, I never get that fucked up")
("I'm not, I'm so sober!")

I love to see you shine in the night
Like the diamond you are
(I love to see you shine in the night)
(Like the diamond you are)
I'm good on the side, it's alright
Just hold me in the dark
(I'm good on the side, it's alright)
(Just hold me in the dark)
No one's gotta know what we do
Hit me up when you're bored
(No one's gotta know what we do)
(Hit me up when you're bored)
'Cause I live down the street, so we meet
When you need it, it's yours
All I hear is...

Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better
Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better, oh, nah
We don't gotta hide
This is what you like, I admit
Nothing feels better than this

You say we're just friends, but I swear
When nobody's around
(You say we're just friends, but I swear)
(When nobody's around)
You keep my hand around your neck, we connect
Are you feeling it now?
(You keep my hand around your neck, we connect)
(Are you feeling it now?)
'Cause I am
I got so high the other night, I swear to God
Felt my feet lift the ground
(I got so high the other night, I swear to God)
(Felt my feet lift the ground)
Ooh, yeah
Your back against the wall, this is all you've been talkin' about
In my ears

Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better
Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better, oh, nah
We don't gotta hide
This is what you like, I admit
Nothing feels better than this

Now, left, right, left, right
Take it back, bring it side to side
Like that, like that, ayy
Ooh, now, left, right, left, right
Take it back, bring it side to side
Like–

Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better
Nothing feels better than this
Nothing feels better, oh, nah
We don't gotta hide
This is what you like, I admit
Nothing feels better than this

Nothing feels better than this
Writer(s): TOR ERIK HERMANSEN, MIKKEL ERIKSEN, JAMIL CHAMMAS, RYAN VOJTESAK Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Check Out Khalid’s Announcement For His Cinematic Debut With Album inspired short film ‘Free Spirit’​

Ahead of his next studio album, which will be released on the 5th of April this year, the singer is taking things to the big screen for one day only on April 3rd to showcase a short film (starring himself!) that is related to the album ‘Free Spirit’. Although he claims he’s ‘no actor’, we’re certain his role is going to be a cinematic masterpiece (maybe Oscar worthy?).

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “hey guys! For my second album I wanted to do something special for you all so I shot a short film for the album! Its in theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!! I’m no actor, but honestly, shooting for Free Spirit was so much fun and stepping out of my comfort zone inspired me A LOT. I’m so anxious and excited it’s killing me hahaha!!! A link to sign up for more information is in my bio! Tickets/info out soon. Love u guys sm”

hey guys! For my second album I wanted to do something special for you all so I shot a short film for the album! Its in theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!! I’m no actor, but honestly, shooting for Free Spirit was so much fun and stepping out of my comfort zone inspired me A LOT. I’m so anxious and excited it’s killing me hahaha!!! A link to sign up for more information is in my bio! Tickets/info out soon. Love u guys sm ❤️

To be in with a chance of scoring tickets to see the film in theatres, sign up for updates to its release here.

Khalid is also going to be making his SNL debut as a musical guest on the upcoming 8th of March date. So keep your eyes peeled, guys. This guy has a whole lot planned for us in 2019.

Coming to #SNL in March! ☘️
View this post on Instagram

Coming to #SNL in March! ☘️

A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Latest News

Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Make Their Debut With ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ EP
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
10 Completely Alternative Ways To Travel
11 Reasons New York Is Still the Coolest City in The World
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
9 Countries To Visit For Your Ultimate Positive Wellbeing
9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More

More From Khalid

Khalid Is Bringing His Next Album ‘Free Spirit’ To Cinemas For One Day Only
Khalid &amp; Kane Brown - Saturday Nights Remix - Music Video
Khalid & Kane Brown
Saturday Nights Remix [Explicit]
Shawn Mendes Ft. Khalid - Youth - Music Video
Shawn Mendes
Youth (Ft. Khalid)
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy And More
Khalid - Better - Music Video
Khalid
Better [Explicit]
Zara Larsson interview at KISS in London UK in November 2018
New Music Round-Up: Post Malone, Zara Larsson, Dua Lipa, Khalid & More!
Khalid - Better - Audio
Khalid
Better (Audio) [Explicit]
Benny Blanco, Halsey &amp; Khalid - Eastside - Music Video
Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
Eastside [Explicit]
Khalid Ft. 6LACK &amp; Ty Dolla $ign - OTW - Music Video
Khalid
OTW (Ft. 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign) [Explicit]
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
Music
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix
Ocean (Ft. Khalid)
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Jordan Edwards Gets Emotional As He Opens Up About His Mental Health At Counselling Session With Chloe Patton
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Vicky Pattison And New Boyfriend Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Look So In Love On Romantic Budapest Getaway
The Prodigy - Keith Flint Dead At 49
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF