Khalid

Khalid Opens Up About Upcoming Normani Kordei Collaboration

We cannot wait to hear this...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 16:19

Khalid has had a blockbuster 2017. Not only has the rising star won Best New Artist at the VMAs but he has also seen his debut album American Teen go Platinum in the US and even scored a Top 5 UK hit with his Marshmello collaboration 'Silence'.

On top of all of that, the 'Young Dumb & Broke' singer is currently gearing up to release a Normani Kordei duet.

YES. THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING. WE'RE GOING TO HEAR BOTH NORMANI AND KHALID ON A SONG.

News that the superstar collaboration is actually happening and not just a rumour surfaced in August but Khalid teased it further on the AMAs red carpet on Sunday. When asked about it, the 'Location' hitmaker confirmed: "It is real and it is coming."

Discussing the theme of the track that they've recorded, Khalid then said: "You know I love some heartbreak."

As for recording with Normani, Khalid revealed: "She's awesome because she's also a very good friend of mine. So it was very genuine, it was down to earth and we wanted to make something that we'd play on repeat and I think we succeeded".

Amazing. Khalid even suggested that he may be up for working with Fifth Harmony too.

"They are awesome girls. They are talented and their personalities are insanely great."

[Getty]

While this would be fab, we are super excited to hear Normani's song with Khalid.

They are both superstars and we have no doubt that their duet will be incredible.

Words: Sam Prance

Khalid Opens Up About Upcoming Normani Kordei Collaboration

