Khalid, Sigrid and More Make BBC Music's Sound Of 2018 List
Some of our own Brand New For 2018 artists - including Not3s and Pale Waves - made the cut...
BBC Music has revealed its annual Sound Of list, choosing the most promising artists in the industry who they predict will define next year.
The Sound Of 2018 list features American singer Khalid and Norwegian star Sigrid along with some of Britain's own future superstars, including some of our very own Brand New For 2018 artists.
For the first time in Sound Of history, the deciding panel included some former nominees including Stormzy, Years & Years' Olly Alexander and Ellie Goulding, which is pretty major.
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort
All this time, I've been hiding
And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh
I'm in need of a savior, but I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it
I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've been quiet for too long, oh
I've found peace in your violence
Can't show me there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long, oh
Tom Walker, Not3s, Pale Waves and Yxng Bane all make an appearance on the BBC list with Alma, Billie Eilish and Superorganism.
Speaking of this year's choices, BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac said "Some acts will be brand new to UK audiences and many have already started to make an impact."
In the age of streaming there's a big chance the public are already familiar with artists tipped for future success, meaning they're well on their way to mega stardom.
Take Khalid, for example, who released his critically acclaimed debut American Teen earlier this year and currently has the Number 3 song in the UK with his Marshmello collaboration 'Silence'.
Our own Brand New For 2018 list also features Pale Waves, Sigrid, Not3s and Tom Walker, four artists with incredible potential and small but faultless catalogues.
The top five artists will be shortlisted and announced by BBC Music in January, with the official winner revealed on the 12th.
With acts so talented coming up in the industry, 2018 is going to be an incredible year for music!
BBC Music Sound Of 2018 longlist
1. Alma
2. Billie Eilish
3. IAMDDB
4. Jade Bird
5. Khalid
6. Lewis Capaldi
7. Not3s
8. Nilufer Yanya
9. Pale Waves
10. Rex Orange County
11. Sigrid
12. Sam Fender
13. Superorganism
14. Tom Walker
15. Yaeji
16. Yxng Bane
Words: Ross McNeilage
Get tough, grow up, straight up
Know you've shown only me
You're the best night I ever had
You're the best night I never had
Oh-oh-oh, shots fired
Can't trust the hype, no
Better work on the hype, oh
Oh-oh-oh, shots fired
Better work on the hype, oh
Do you need me to spell it out
I just do it all
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games like a wannabe
Tough luck, you're kidding yourself
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games
I don't wanna be
I don't wanna be
I don't wanna be
Tick tock, tick tock, we're overdue
But if you're gonna crack my heart
Do it in two
Give me a show
So let you know from me
You're getting push out of my priority
Oh-oh-oh, shots fired
Can't trust the hype, no
Better work on the hype, oh
Oh-oh-oh, shots fired
Better work on the hype, oh
Do you need me to spell it out
I just do it all
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games like a wannabe (shots fired, fired)
Tough luck, you're kidding yourself
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games
I don't wanna be
I don't wanna be
I don't wanna be
Do you need me to spell it out
I just do it all
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games like a wannabe (shots fired, fired)
Tough luck, you're kidding yourself
Plot twist, hold on and now you want me
You're playing games
I don't wanna be