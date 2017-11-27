Khalid, Sigrid and More Make BBC Music's Sound Of 2018 List

BBC Music has revealed its annual Sound Of list, choosing the most promising artists in the industry who they predict will define next year.

The Sound Of 2018 list features American singer Khalid and Norwegian star Sigrid along with some of Britain's own future superstars, including some of our very own Brand New For 2018 artists.

For the first time in Sound Of history, the deciding panel included some former nominees including Stormzy, Years & Years' Olly Alexander and Ellie Goulding, which is pretty major.

Tom Walker, Not3s, Pale Waves and Yxng Bane all make an appearance on the BBC list with Alma, Billie Eilish and Superorganism.

Speaking of this year's choices, BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac said "Some acts will be brand new to UK audiences and many have already started to make an impact."

In the age of streaming there's a big chance the public are already familiar with artists tipped for future success, meaning they're well on their way to mega stardom.

Take Khalid, for example, who released his critically acclaimed debut American Teen earlier this year and currently has the Number 3 song in the UK with his Marshmello collaboration 'Silence'.

Our own Brand New For 2018 list also features Pale Waves, Sigrid, Not3s and Tom Walker, four artists with incredible potential and small but faultless catalogues.

The top five artists will be shortlisted and announced by BBC Music in January, with the official winner revealed on the 12th.

With acts so talented coming up in the industry, 2018 is going to be an incredible year for music!

BBC Music Sound Of 2018 longlist

1. Alma

2. Billie Eilish

3. IAMDDB

4. Jade Bird

5. Khalid

6. Lewis Capaldi

7. Not3s

8. Nilufer Yanya

9. Pale Waves

10. Rex Orange County

11. Sigrid

12. Sam Fender

13. Superorganism

14. Tom Walker

15. Yaeji

16. Yxng Bane

Words: Ross McNeilage

