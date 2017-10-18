Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical

WATCH KHALID'S SLANGUAGE VIDEO BELOW!

"You guys use these?"

Considering that his debut album is titled 'American Teen', we should have known that Khalid might not be very familiar with colloquialisms used in the UK but watching him try to figure them out is absolutely hilarious.

The 'Young Dumb & Broke' singer stopped by the MTV UK studio to play a good 'ole game of Slanguage, where we test our favourite non-British celebs on their knowledge of different UK slang words.

Getty Images

From 'Codswallop' to 'Chinwag', some of the words prove too much for the singer to even fathom, saying "That's not even in the dictionary."

Although, his confidence when guessing is adorable and even when he's wrong, there's method to his madness! To be completely honest, we think we might actually prefer his definition of 'Tickety Boo'.

And when he does get the words right? His reacton is priceless.

So, how well does Khalid fare in the end? Watch up top to find out...

Words: Ross McNeilage

