'Young Dumb & Broke': Khalid Talks Normani, Kel & More In His Cameo-Packed Music Video

Singer-songwriter Khalid is on fire. This summer he picked up Best New Artist at the VMAs and currently he has no less than THREE singles to his name in the Official UK Top 40 chart.

His features on Logic’s ‘1-800’ and Marshmello’s ‘Silence’ are already Top 20 hits and his carefree single ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ is looking good to join them.

Khalid heads back to high school in the music video for 'Young Dumb & Broke' and we were lucky enough to have the star to talk us through it for MTV Laid Bare...

View the lyrics So you're still thinking of me

Just like I know you should

I can not give you everything, you know I wish I could

I'm so high at the moment

I'm so caught up in this

Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke

But we still got love to give



While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids



We have so much in common

We argue all the time

You always say I'm wrong

I'm pretty sure I'm right

What's fun about commitment?

When we have our life to live

Yeah, we're just young dumb and broke

But we still got love to give



While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids



Jump and we think - do it all in the name of love

Love

Run into sin, do it all in the name of fun

Fun

Whoa-oa-oa

I'm so high at the moment

I'm so caught up in this

Yeah, we're just young, dumb and broke

But we still got love to give



While we're young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb

Young dumb

Young, young dumb and broke

Young dumb broke high school kids

Yadadadadadadada

Yadadadadadada

Yadadadadadadada

Young dumb broke high school kids Writer(s): Talay Riley, Khalid Robinson, Mark Orabiyi, Joel Little Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

A video bursting with cameos, none other than Fifth Harmony's Normani features briefly alongside the singer as 'Prom King & Queen'.

"I love Normani," Khalid beamed, "she’s a really good friend of mine, she’s the sweetest, she’s the nicest, she’s so down to earth like every time we get together we talk for hours. She’s awesome."

Kenan & Kel's Kel Mitchell also pops up as a canteen staffer, who breaks into a dance-off with the singer.

"[The] dance scene with me and Kel is like freestyled, not forced, good vibes. I'm just feeding off his energy. I swear we danced for a good, I wanna say, four minutes and they only kept around not even 20 seconds of the dancing but it’s probably my favourite part of the video. He’s such a cool dude."

Elsewhere Khalid tells us about how he sacrificed his sinuses for a shot laying on the grass - "I'm allergic to grass, and I laid in the grass for this shot and it was terrible!" - plus he admits that although he bosses it dancing on a football field he "never played sports. I wasn’t athletic. Sports just is not me. I ran track - that’s about it."

Us too.

Watch all that and more in Khalid's whole commentary in our Laid Bare video above!

