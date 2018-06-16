Khloe Kardashian

6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly

Ariana Grande's whirlwind engagement has us looking back at past headlines...

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 18:33

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance is giving everyone the feels. Since they got together last month they have been making headlines with their online PDA and lightening speed relationship.

Not only is it kinda making us want to get engaged after three dates but it has us looking back at other celebrities' spontaneous dating lives and, more specifically, the ones who rushed down the aisle super quick.

They may not all have lasted forever but we have a feeling Miss Grande, sorry, soon-to-be Mrs Davidson will have much better luck.

Getty

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Let's start with one of the most iconic. Khloe Kardashian made headlines back in 2009 when she married Lamar Odom after just one month of dating. As in, their wedding day actually took place on their one month anniversary. And it wasn't even a quick ceremony in a registery office! Kris Jenner pulled it out the bag and put on a whole show with just over a week of planning. Season 4 of Keeping Up will remind you of all that drama! What a time to be alive!

Getty Images

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Living legend and pop diva Britney Spears got married not once but twice back in 2004. The first marriage was the result of a late night decision during a Vegas night out that only lasted 72 hours, however she really meant it the second time. The singer married back-up dancer Kevin Federline that September after just five months of dating, in a gorgeous intimate ceremony that was filmed for their short-lived reality show that was, let's be honest, a bit of a car crash. He did her dirty in the end but those wedding pictures will always be stunning!

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

She may be head over heels with Liam Payne now but Cheryl hit the news when she married her French lover Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini after just three months of going out. To quote Jonathan Van Ness, can you believe? It was her second marriage after she split with Ashley Cole a few years prior but it didn't quite work out for her the second time round. You know what they say, though, third time's the charm. What you waiting for, Payno?!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

It's hardly a surprise that Hollywood royalty and a rock star would have a shotgun wedding. That's exactly what happened with Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who got hitched after just eight months of being together. Certainly the longest yet on this list, the wedding took place just weeks after the Good Charlotte rocker popped the question to the iconic blonde. And how are they now? Well... THEY'RE STILL TOGETHER! Love is alive.

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This one feels like a lifetime ago. Remember when Kim wasn't with Kanye? When she wasn't a living, breathing Yeezy mannequin with no off switch? It's hard for us too but it definitely happened at one point. Back in 2011 she got married to NBA player Kris Humphries after ten months of dating. The wedding was a huge TV event as the world watched the entire planning, run-up and even the big day itself on an E! special, only for Kim to file for divorce just 72 days later... before she quickly shacked up with Kanye. At least she got her fairytale ending!

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

This was a tough one to get over. It seemed like the perfect match when Katy Perry and Russell Brand coupled up back in 2009. We thought that they went quick when they married after just one year together, especially when they revealed that the comedian and activist popped the big question to the pop queen after just three months of dating. Still nothing on Ariana and Pete, though... hopefully they have better luck than these two as the marriage didn't last all that long. And he (reportedly) ended it by text. Gulp.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound 2018
Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch
Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything

More From Khloe Kardashian

6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Shaded Kanye West With The Help Of A Taylor Swift Song
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Tristan Thompson Is Apparently ‘Exhausted’ By The Khloe Kardashian Cheating Drama
11 Times The Kardashian Family Have Had A Major Fall-Out
Did Khloe Kardashian Just Accuse Trolls Of Relishing In Her 'Downfall'?
Khloe Kardashian Melts Everyone’s Hearts With An Adorable New Photo Of Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Still Wants To 'Marry' Tristan Thompson Despite Multiple Cheating Claims
Khloe Kardashian Has No Time For Claims She's 'Overly Focused' On Her Body
Khloe Kardashian has returned to social media and clapped back at report on tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Desperate’ For Kim Kardashian And Tristan Thompson To Sort Things Out
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who Came Up With True Thompson's Name

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!