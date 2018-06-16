6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance is giving everyone the feels. Since they got together last month they have been making headlines with their online PDA and lightening speed relationship.

Not only is it kinda making us want to get engaged after three dates but it has us looking back at other celebrities' spontaneous dating lives and, more specifically, the ones who rushed down the aisle super quick.

They may not all have lasted forever but we have a feeling Miss Grande, sorry, soon-to-be Mrs Davidson will have much better luck.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Let's start with one of the most iconic. Khloe Kardashian made headlines back in 2009 when she married Lamar Odom after just one month of dating. As in, their wedding day actually took place on their one month anniversary. And it wasn't even a quick ceremony in a registery office! Kris Jenner pulled it out the bag and put on a whole show with just over a week of planning. Season 4 of Keeping Up will remind you of all that drama! What a time to be alive!

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Living legend and pop diva Britney Spears got married not once but twice back in 2004. The first marriage was the result of a late night decision during a Vegas night out that only lasted 72 hours, however she really meant it the second time. The singer married back-up dancer Kevin Federline that September after just five months of dating, in a gorgeous intimate ceremony that was filmed for their short-lived reality show that was, let's be honest, a bit of a car crash. He did her dirty in the end but those wedding pictures will always be stunning!

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

She may be head over heels with Liam Payne now but Cheryl hit the news when she married her French lover Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini after just three months of going out. To quote Jonathan Van Ness, can you believe? It was her second marriage after she split with Ashley Cole a few years prior but it didn't quite work out for her the second time round. You know what they say, though, third time's the charm. What you waiting for, Payno?!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

It's hardly a surprise that Hollywood royalty and a rock star would have a shotgun wedding. That's exactly what happened with Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who got hitched after just eight months of being together. Certainly the longest yet on this list, the wedding took place just weeks after the Good Charlotte rocker popped the question to the iconic blonde. And how are they now? Well... THEY'RE STILL TOGETHER! Love is alive.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

This one feels like a lifetime ago. Remember when Kim wasn't with Kanye? When she wasn't a living, breathing Yeezy mannequin with no off switch? It's hard for us too but it definitely happened at one point. Back in 2011 she got married to NBA player Kris Humphries after ten months of dating. The wedding was a huge TV event as the world watched the entire planning, run-up and even the big day itself on an E! special, only for Kim to file for divorce just 72 days later... before she quickly shacked up with Kanye. At least she got her fairytale ending!

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

This was a tough one to get over. It seemed like the perfect match when Katy Perry and Russell Brand coupled up back in 2009. We thought that they went quick when they married after just one year together, especially when they revealed that the comedian and activist popped the big question to the pop queen after just three months of dating. Still nothing on Ariana and Pete, though... hopefully they have better luck than these two as the marriage didn't last all that long. And he (reportedly) ended it by text. Gulp.

Words: Ross McNeilage