Did Kris Jenner Just Hint Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Having Another Baby?

Kris Jenner has refused to rule out rumours Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying for another baby.

During a recent interview, Ellen Degeneres asked Kris whether more grandchildren might be on the horizon: “Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more [grandchildren] with them?”

Kris sidestepped the question, replying: “You never know around here….I never count anybody out for the count.”

According to People, the duo are currently looking at properties in Los Angeles together: “Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan,” a source claimed.

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has weathered a few storms. Tristan’s first cheating scandal occurred in 2018, two days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True. At the time, MailOnline published images of him getting cosy with multiple women.

The couple patched up their relationship before calling it quits in February 2019, when Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

As for how the gang feels about the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris said: “It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter and no other social media sites, no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced.”

Getty

She added: “It's amazing to think that I have the best home movies in the world.”

Do you think Khloé and Tristan are expecting?