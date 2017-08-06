Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

Gone are the days when the word 'Kardashian' wasn't shortly followed by the word 'pregnant', but as yet only Kim Kardashian has officially revealed that she is expecting her third child via surrogate.

That means we're still waiting on confirmation of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's pregnancies, however a Snapchat posted by Tristan Thomspon could be a pretty big hint that a Kristan baby is brewing.

Check out MTV News to find out what we know so far about Khloe's reported pregnancy....

The cute vid was posted over the weekend, and shows Tristan sneakily covering Khloe's tum with his head as he uses her as a human pillow.

Could he be hiding a bump, perhaps?

Snapchat/TristanThompson

The couple are dressed in casual hoodies as Tristan can be heard complaining that his tummy hurts, which prompts Khloe to sympathetically respond: "Your tummy hurts?"

Okay so this still isn't a sure thing, but all the tummy talk is a little suspicious.

Last week Kim Kardashian called out a KUWTK producer for 'confirming' news of Khlo's baby on board, despite not having any contact with the family.

Come on Khlo, just let us know already! Oh, and you too Kylie...