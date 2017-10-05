Khloe Kardashian

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

But we still don’t know for sure if she’s actually pregnant

We pretty much can’t write about the Kardashians at the moment without also talking about pregnancy and baby bumps.

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West, via a surrogate. And we don’t need to tell you about the internet meltdown that happened when rumours about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy started. 

And then there’s Khloe Kardashiab, who is also reportedly pregnant, but just like little sister Kylie has so far kept quiet and confirmed nothing. 

Which has stopped fans from speculating that Khloe is indeed expecting, especially after she just posted a new pic of herself wearing a super-tight mini skirt.

❥ 🏹 JUST DROPPED!! One of my favorite minis!! The sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim!! You'll be rocking these all season long ladies 🔥💣🔥 Get yours now on goodamerican.com #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican ❥ 🏹

Now there is the slightest suggestion of a bump in this picture, and fans have rushed to comment about it. “Cute is that your baby bump,” asked one, while another wrote, “I see baby.”

But it could be down to the fact that zips in skirts never lay flat. It could be the lighting. It could be a pasta lunch. At this stage will still don’t know! 


Words: Olivia Cooke

