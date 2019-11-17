Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Shading Tristan Thompson Again On Instagram

Fans are convinced that Khloe Kardashian is publicly shading Tristan Thompson again after she posted some cryptic digs on Instagram Stories.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ended her relationship with the NBA player after he cheated on her multiple times, including when she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson.

An insider recently told People that Tristan is still trying to win Khloe’s trust back and hopes that they can patch up their relationship over time.

"Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested. She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work,” a source shared.

Even though Khloe is said to be over their drama, it hasn’t stopped her from posting some interesting quotes on her social-media: “Be responsible for the energy you are projecting into the world,” one message read.

Another said: “Not all toxic people are cruel and uncaring. Some of them love us dearly. But they are toxic to our being simply because their needs and way of existing in the world force us to compromise ourselves and our happiness.”

And a third proclaimed: “To love in this wild world is the bravest thing you could ever do.”

The exes are reportedly planning on spending the holidays together for the sake of True, with the pair being committed to keeping a friendly relationship despite their own personal differences.