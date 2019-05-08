Khloe Kardashian

Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?

Crikey

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 09:51

It’s being speculated that there’s a savage reason why Khloe Kardashian wasn’t walking the Met Gala red-carpet alongside other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan last night.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was noticeably missing from the gala, which was attended by mum Kris Jenner, younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. 

Getty

An insider has now told Radar Online that the reason the 34-year-old stayed at home was because Anna Wintour of Vogue fame reportedly decided that she was “too C-list” to bag a coveted invitation.

The same publication have claimed that Kourtney Kardashian opted to stay behind with her sister, before pointing out that it’s unknown whether she would have merited an invite on her own.

Getty

The event is notoriously difficult to get into, with Kim being the first of her family to secure an invite back in 2013 when she was pregnant with daughter North West. 

In a series of recent tweets, the 38-year-old admitted that she felt unwanted at the event.

Getty

“I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now,” she shared.

As much as we’d all love an invite to the Met Gala, nothing beats watching the red-carpet from home with a glass of red wine.

