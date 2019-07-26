Jordyn Woods Has Been Spotted With Khloe Kardashian’s Other Ex, James Harden

Jordyn Woods has been pictured partying with NBA player James Harden, who just so happens to be another ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian.

TMZ have published footage of the 21-year-old living her best life at the Belle Station in Houston, Texas and it didn’t take long for people to notice the awkward thing they both have in common.

James and Khloe dated for around eight months after the couple met at Kanye West’s birthday party back in 2015. Their relationship soon fizzled out, with the point guard revealing he didn’t like the media scrutiny that came with dating a Kardashian.

He later told Sports Illustrated that it was “the worst year” of his life: "I wasn't getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don't need that - it wasn't uncomfortable, but it wasn't me."

Adding: "I don't need pictures of myself when I'm driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that."

As for Jordyn and James's friendship, the model has reportedly told friends that the pair have been hanging out since before the Tristan Thompson drama went down and that Khloe is totally fine with their connection.

This comes amid reports that former BFF Kylie Jenner is now being much more guarded about her friendships after she felt “completely shattered” by the cheating scandal that went down earlier this year.