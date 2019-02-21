Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama

Jordyn Woods has reportedly packed up her things and moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house amid speculation that she’s been hooking up with Tristan Thompson behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.

ICYMI, the Kardashian-Jenner household is said to be in chaos rn after eyewitnesses claimed that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was getting ~very~ close to Jordyn at a house party over the weekend.

People Magazine are now reporting that the 21-year-old has “moved back to her mom’s house” and is trying to ride out the media storm as quietly as possible: “It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it. She’s heading home to be with her mom."

The same insider pointed out that the Kardashians "considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too."

As for the state of Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship rn, it sounds like their days of living in each other’s pockets might be over for good.

“They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around."

While nobody has come forward and directly confirmed the rumours, Kim Kardashian has hit the unfollow button on both Jordyn and Tristan’s Instagram pages amid claims Khloe is officially "done with him for good.”

What a mess.