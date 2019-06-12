Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents

The drama rolls on

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 12:21

Khloe Kardashian has responded to claims that she cheated with Tristan Thompson while he was still in a relationship with pregnant ex, Jordan Craig.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was responding to some alleged court documents filed by the 27-year-old last week, which claimed that the NBA player moved on from their relationship a month after she revealed her pregnancy to him. 

Getty

Radar Online reports that the documents read: “Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions."

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy."

Instagram

Khloe and Tristan went public with their romance in September that year, only to split days before the birth of their first child after footage emerged of Tristan cheating. 

Koko has since taken to Instagram Stories to clarify: "I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will," she began.

Instagram

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

She added that his “inner circle” had provided her with proof that his relationship with Jordan was over before they got together, before apologising for any pain that has been caused by the entire ordeal.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Did Kylie Jenner Run Into Jordyn Woods *And* Tristan Thompson At LA Bash?
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Is Reportedly ‘On Road To Recovery’
Jordyn Woods on Instagram in 2019
Fans Defend Jordyn Woods After Trolls Attack Bikini Photo
Kylie Jenner on Instagram in October 2018 after getting lip fillers again after three month break
Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line Accused of Not Actually Being Vegan
Why Rio de Janeiro Is The Ultimate Street Art Destination
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Khloe Kardashian Attends A High School Prom With One Of Her Biggest Fans
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Accusations She Hooked Up With Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Are Mad That She’s Still Promoting Weight Loss Shakes
Khloe Kardashian Recreates One Of Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Instagram Posts
Khloe Kardashian Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson
Lamar Odom Reveals That Cheating On Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Bothers Him’
Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip
Is This The Savage Reason Khloe Kardashian Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala?
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Kim Kardashian sharing photos and videos from Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s 40th birthday party on Instagram Stories, with Sia, Robin Thicke, Kanye West, Quavo and more
Kourtney Kardashian Had the Most Iconic 40th Birthday Party Of All Time

Trending Articles

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Chloe Ferry shows off bikini body in Ibiza post-break up with Sam Gowland as she parties with Geordie Shore cast
Chloe Ferry Says “Single Life Is The Best Life” As She Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw in a bikini
New Geordie Shore Star Bethan Kershaw Shows Off Peachy Bum In Iconic Bathroom Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post