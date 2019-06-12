Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents

Khloe Kardashian has responded to claims that she cheated with Tristan Thompson while he was still in a relationship with pregnant ex, Jordan Craig.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was responding to some alleged court documents filed by the 27-year-old last week, which claimed that the NBA player moved on from their relationship a month after she revealed her pregnancy to him.

Radar Online reports that the documents read: “Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions."

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy."

Khloe and Tristan went public with their romance in September that year, only to split days before the birth of their first child after footage emerged of Tristan cheating.

Koko has since taken to Instagram Stories to clarify: "I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will," she began.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

She added that his “inner circle” had provided her with proof that his relationship with Jordan was over before they got together, before apologising for any pain that has been caused by the entire ordeal.