Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview

Jordyn Woods broke her silence yesterday after days of having her business up for public debate.

The 21-year-old model has been caught in the middle of Khloe Kardashian’s break up after she was accused of cheating with the reality superstar's baby daddy Tristan Thompson at his house.

Khloe and her closest pals, including long-term BFF Malika Haqq, didn’t waste any time in publicly bashing the starlet quickly after the news made headlines around the world.

However, Jordyn has officially denied all claims that she slept with Tristan during an interview with family friend Jada Smith on her famous Red Table Talk show on Facebook.

She revealed that Tristan kissed her as she was making her way out of a party at his house at sunrise, and confessed to lying to Khloe and best friend Kylie Jenner afterwards as she didn’t initially let on that anything happened.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She also said during the interview that she is not the reason for the couple breaking up, while admitting that it was likely the last straw to push Khloe over the edge.

Her honest tell-all interview was slammed by Khloe online, who made a direct tweet calling the model out.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted.

Getty

Just in case calling her a liar wasn’t enough to get her point across, she said: “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In the interview with Jada, Jordyn commented that she has been disappointed in formerly close friends of hers who have chosen to express their hatred online instead of contacting her privately.

As if all of this back and forth wasn’t enough to give you a headache, YouTube mega-star Jeffree Star has weighed in on the scandal with his own two cents.

Getty Images

The beauty mogul slammed Khloe and Tristan for making their family issues public news - has he never heard of the Kardashians? - before revealing that residents of Calabasas have witnessed Jordyn and Tristan’s secret romance for the past “month or two”.

“The whole city of Calabasas knows it,” he said on Instagram. “Y’all have been hooking up for a while, it finally came out and you’re f—king shook that the truth is out.”

.@JeffreeStar weighs in on the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal on his Instagram story:



“Y’all have been hooking up for a while. It finally came out, you’re fucking shook that the truth’s out, and you’re trying to save your ass.” pic.twitter.com/fJUqquPcgl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2019

Well, well, well! More just keeps coming to light about this whole situation and we don’t quite know what to believe.

Who’s telling the truth? Jordyn said she would do a lie detector test to prove her case, so we vote for everyone to do that and get this mess over with.