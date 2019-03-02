Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview

Jordyn Woods’ tell-all interview has everyone talking...

Saturday, March 2, 2019 - 11:39

Jordyn Woods broke her silence yesterday after days of having her business up for public debate.

The 21-year-old model has been caught in the middle of Khloe Kardashian’s break up after she was accused of cheating with the reality superstar's baby daddy Tristan Thompson at his house.

Khloe and her closest pals, including long-term BFF Malika Haqq, didn’t waste any time in publicly bashing the starlet quickly after the news made headlines around the world.

However, Jordyn has officially denied all claims that she slept with Tristan during an interview with family friend Jada Smith on her famous Red Table Talk show on Facebook.

She revealed that Tristan kissed her as she was making her way out of a party at his house at sunrise, and confessed to lying to Khloe and best friend Kylie Jenner afterwards as she didn’t initially let on that anything happened.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She also said during the interview that she is not the reason for the couple breaking up, while admitting that it was likely the last straw to push Khloe over the edge.

Her honest tell-all interview was slammed by Khloe online, who made a direct tweet calling the model out.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted.

Getty

Just in case calling her a liar wasn’t enough to get her point across, she said: “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

In the interview with Jada, Jordyn commented that she has been disappointed in formerly close friends of hers who have chosen to express their hatred online instead of contacting her privately.

As if all of this back and forth wasn’t enough to give you a headache, YouTube mega-star Jeffree Star has weighed in on the scandal with his own two cents.

Getty Images

The beauty mogul slammed Khloe and Tristan for making their family issues public news - has he never heard of the Kardashians? - before revealing that residents of Calabasas have witnessed Jordyn and Tristan’s secret romance for the past “month or two”.

“The whole city of Calabasas knows it,” he said on Instagram. “Y’all have been hooking up for a while, it finally came out and you’re f—king shook that the truth is out.”

Well, well, well! More just keeps coming to light about this whole situation and we don’t quite know what to believe.

Who’s telling the truth? Jordyn said she would do a lie detector test to prove her case, so we vote for everyone to do that and get this mess over with.

Latest News

Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Oasis - Supersonic - Music Video
8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
Get To Know: Big Tobz
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday

More From Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
Khloe Kardashian cuts Jordyn Woods from Good American denim brand following cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Has Completely Removed Jordyn Woods From Her Good American Campaign
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Everything You NTK About Tristan Thompson’s Shocking Cheating Scandal
Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is The Spitting Image Of Kylie Jenner In This Photo
Khloe Kardashian clapbacks at a troll.
Khloe Kardashian Blasts Trolls Who Hints Kim Kardashian Isn't Chicago's Biological Mother
Khloe Kardashian Just Revealed What Everyone Should Do When Life ‘Gets Bitter’
Are The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Faking Their Feelings For Tristan Thompson?
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Is “F**ked Up And Disgusting”
The Kardashians celebrate Thanksgiving.
Inside The Kardashians' Lavish Thanksgiving

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’