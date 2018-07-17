Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couple's Therapy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly working through their issues in couple’s therapy in an effort to move past from the time the NBA player was caught cheating on her with multiple women.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star never made any public comment on the situation but several sources had come forward following the birth of daughter True claiming that she wanted to give him another chance.

A friend of Kris Jenner’s has now come forward to reveal that the pair are receiving specialist help: “One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy,” Lisa Stanley said in an appearance on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ.

“She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

The same friend revealed that the 34-year-old was “never planning on leaving” Tristan despite the fact her family had been hoping she’d strike out on her own.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool," Lisa said. "She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn’t want to do it again. Khloé was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons.

“The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man," she continued.

"If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving [him]. They're not okay with this," Lisa added. “This guy not only cheated on her, it was on video and the world saw it. And she was humiliated. But she's choosing to stay.”

Fingers crossed this works out for them.