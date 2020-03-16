Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are threatening legal action against a woman who claimed the NBA player is the father of her child.

According to an E! report, the duo have fired back against a paternity claim published on Gossip of the City. Coincidentally, this is the same blog that falsely speculated that Khloe is currently pregnant with her second child.

Khloe and Tristan’s lawyer, Martin Singer, has confirmed that the basketball player took a paternity test back in January. The results were apparently negative, proving that he isn’t the father of Kimberly Alexander’s baby.

In a cease and desist letter, Singer reportedly said: “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this.

Getty

He continued:

“Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Getty

Singer has added that Kimberly’s actions are “defamatory” and that Khloe and Tristan will hit her with “multimillion-dollar claims” unless she takes down her “outrageous” posts.

Tristan and Khloe are currently isolating together with daughter True Thompson. He also a son called Prince with ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.