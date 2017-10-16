Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Boy or girl?

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 10:23

'Pregnant' Khloe Kardashian and her NBA basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson are having a baby boy, according to reports.

Multiple sources have confirmed to People that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be welcoming a son early next year.

Check out MTV News for a little Kardashian Pregnancy roundup...

While this will be Khloe's first child, 26-year-old Tristan is already a dad to his 10-month-old son, Prince Oliver, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The news comes after Khloe's mum, Kris Jenner appeared to confirm the pregnancy by revealing to Entertainment Daily that she is "over the moon," for her daughter.

'Pregnant' Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a boy.

A source previously told People: "Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled."

"This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it."

They added: "This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

❤️ My Love ❤️

❤️ My Love ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

It's worth noting that Khloe and Tristan are still yet to confirm the news themselves, but if the reports are true we just know they are going to be incredible parents to their new son.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day

Latest News

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media

Eminem performing at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

Eminem Announces New Album 'Revival' With Fake Drug Campaign

15 Products You'll Find In Zoella's Autumn/Winter Makeup Bag

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has Bad News For Betty And Archie Shippers

The Best Ankle Boots To Get On Your Feet ASAP For Winter

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Emma Stone's New Boyfriend Is Reportedly This Saturday Night Live Writer

Selena Gomez &amp; Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Reveals That She's a 'Major Fan' of Taylor Swift's New Album

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What It’s Really Like To Be Her Assistant With Hilarious Screenshots

Towie

16 times Towie episode 14 got us in the guts

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Releases Epic Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'

Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson Proves That She's a Popstar to Be Reckoned With on Her First UK Tour

9 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Love Squares EVER

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

Julia Michaels appears on TRL in New York City, October 2017

Julia Michaels Performs Incredible New Single 'Worst In Me'

Best of Halloween Fashion For The Creep Obsessed

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

More From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Celebrity

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian tried to pull a messy prank on sister Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Tried To Pull The Messiest Prank On Kendall Jenner

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Did Scott Disick Just Accidentally Confirm This Kardashian Family Pregnancy?

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy
Celebrity

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body shaming
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence But Refuses To Talk Baby Bumps At First Personal Appearance Since Pregnancy Rumours Started

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Pregnant With Her First Child Following Shock Kylie Jenner News

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Holly Hagan Posted The Peachiest Shot Of Her Bum Purely Because 'It Looks Good'

The One Thing Marnie Simpson Fears Casey Johnson Might Break Up With Her About

Marnie Simpson Has A Warning For Trolls After 'Dipsh*t' Fan Tries To Go In On Her

Kris Jenner Has Apparently Confirmed Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Casey Johnson Recalls Dramatic Moment He Came Face-To-Face With Marnie Simpson's Ex, Lewis Bloor

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'