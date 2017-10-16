Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

'Pregnant' Khloe Kardashian and her NBA basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson are having a baby boy, according to reports.

Multiple sources have confirmed to People that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be welcoming a son early next year.

Check out MTV News for a little Kardashian Pregnancy roundup...

While this will be Khloe's first child, 26-year-old Tristan is already a dad to his 10-month-old son, Prince Oliver, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The news comes after Khloe's mum, Kris Jenner appeared to confirm the pregnancy by revealing to Entertainment Daily that she is "over the moon," for her daughter.

A source previously told People: "Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled."

"This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it."

They added: "This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

It's worth noting that Khloe and Tristan are still yet to confirm the news themselves, but if the reports are true we just know they are going to be incredible parents to their new son.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day