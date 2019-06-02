Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Attends A High School Prom With One Of Her Biggest Fans

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star is the real MVP

Sunday, June 2, 2019 - 10:07

Khloe Kardashian has made a superfan’s dreams come true after accepting his invitation to attend a high-school senior prom.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved that she’s the real MVP after heading over to Castaway restaurant in Burbank, California to help fan @narbehkardash celebrate the end of his school career.

Narbeh, whose Twitter account has a major 237,000 followers, documented the experience on Instagram Stories, saying: “Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom… so many more photos to come. I’m feeling over the moon.”

He went on to share several snaps of the duo posing up a storm in a photo booth, before thanking everyone for their positive comments.

“Taking everything in & enjoying my night! Thank you for the love. I feel amazed,” he wrote. “I see your comments. I appreciate you all!”

Koko isn’t the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to head back to prom, with Kylie Jenner infamously surprising a Sacramento high school student at his own event after hearing that she was his celebrity dream date.

At the time, Kylie pointed out that she’d never had the opportunity to attend a prom of her own and therefore jumped at the chance to tick off an experience she’d always dreamed of having.

Props to Khloe for taking the time out to make someone’s day 150x better and congratulations to Narbeh and his classmates for finally making it through high-school. 

 

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Provides Picture Proof Her Baby Already Looks Exactly Like Casey Johnson

