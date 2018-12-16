Khloe Kardashian Blasts Trolls Who Hints Kim Kardashian Isn't Chicago's Biological Mother

Khloe Kardashian isn’t here for anyone coming for her sister, Kim Kardashian, as she educates a troll’s misinformed comment on Instagram.

Kim posted a photo of herself as a child with the caption “Baby K,” and Kylie Jenner was quick to point out that the throwback snap looked a lot like Chicago West.

“Omg Chicago,” Kylie wrote in the comments section, but one follower in particular didn’t seem to get the comparison.

They took to the comments section to argue that Chicago “would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother.”

Instagram

After seeing the misinformed comment, Khloe took it upon herself to correct them, adding: “If you don’t know about someone’s situation then maybe you shouldn’t comment. Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements.”

“Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to add. “Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed we sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

The fans then took it upon themselves to reiterate their point, replying with: “I never said the baby wasn’t beautiful SHE DEFINITELY IS, but she did have surrogate so the baby would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother. That’s all love.”

Instagram

But Khloe clearly had zero time for the lack of understanding around surrogacy, so replied with facts on why the fans comments were incorrect.

“I am not saying you said that love. I am saying you must be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently,” she added.

“Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to,” she went on to write. “God bless modern medicine.”

It is amazing what modern medicine can do.