Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Lamar Odom’s Tell-All Autobiography

The KUWTK star has made a public comment

Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 09:32

Khloe Kardashian has nothing but love for Lamar Odom after his candid autobiography has officially reached number six on the New York Times’ bestsellers list of Sports and Fitness books.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has previously been praised by the NBA player for being his rock in the weeks and months after he suffered a near-fatal drugs overdose in 2015.

Having thanked his fans, publicist, publishing team, and ex-wife in an emotional Instagram post, Khloe responded to his recent success by writing: "Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining."

Proving that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are also on good terms with Lamar, Kim Kardashian decided to double-tap the message about his publishing success.

Khloe had filed from divorce from her ex-husband back in 2015 but withdrew her petition to help him through his drug overdose recovery. She later filed again in 2016, with their separation being finalised that year.

Despite Koko’s relationship with Tristan Thompson breaking up earlier this year, it doesn’t sound like she or Lamar would be willing to give their relationship another chance.

In an interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Lamar reasoned that they should both move forward with their lives and stop repeating mistakes from the past. 

“I say that with no offense to her—that would be the best for both of us you, know what I'm saying? We have to keep our distance,” he said.

Either way, it’s great that Khloe and Lamar are still out here supporting and publicly praising each other.

