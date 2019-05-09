Khloe Kardashian Gave An Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods In KUWTK Clip

The latest trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians has shed some light on what Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods’s friendship was like before the Tristan Thompson cheating drama.

In a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of the E! series, the family were recorded throwing a party for Kylie Jenner and her (former) BFF in celebration of their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

As fate would have it, the 34-year-old stood up and made a speech in celebration of their achievement, and the whole thing is seriously awkward considering the emotional fallout that’s gone down since.

At the time, Khloe said: “I did want to say I'm so proud of both Kylie and Jordyn. Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything. You're so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn, and it's such a blessing because you don't have to share your blessings with us, but you kind of do.

She added: “And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21! I've known you forever, and I'm so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and you're growing into.

“And to see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it's such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this'll be a huge success!"

We’re not the only ones feeling uncomfortable here, with one person responding: “It just haaad to be Khloe giving that speech huh. This just shows just how little we know about the future y'all,” as another added: “The irony.”

Crikey. Life really does come at you fast.